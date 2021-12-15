The former federal deputy from Minas Gerais, Sandra Starling, founder of PT – Politica dies

Federal Representative Sandra Starling died of a myocardial infarction (photo: ALMG)

The former federal deputy for Minas Gerais Sandra Starling died this Tuesday night (12/14), at the age of 77. Sandra’s death was confirmed by her niece, Mariana Starling, this morning (12/15). Sandra suffered a myocardial infarction. He was hospitalized since last Saturday (11/12), at the ICU of a private hospital in Belo Horizonte, where he was on mechanical ventilation.

According to the family, there will be no wake, no burial or cremation, in accordance with Sandra’s manifest wish. She asked that her body be donated to the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), where she also worked as a university professor.

Miltance

Sandra was one of the founders of the Workers’ Party (PT) in the 1980s. University professor, political and banking scientist, Sandra Starling was elected to the Chamber of Deputies between 1991 and 1999.

Before, in 198, she was elected state deputy for the first PT caucus in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Minas Gerais, together with four other parliamentarians – Nilmrio Mirada, Agostinho Valente, Raul Messias and ChicoTool.

In 1993, Sandra graduated from the Chamber of Deputies to take over the Education Secretariat of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, then headed by the co-religionist and mayor of the capital, Patrus Ananias.

Candidate for governor

In 1982, Sandra disputed the government of Minas Gerais. He took third place in the race won by Tancredo Neves, elected by the PMDB, currently MDB.

In the Chamber, he even led, for some time, the bench of PT parliamentarians. Contrary to some of the legend’s guidelines, she paraded in 2010.

“Sandra leaves us very much missed and a legacy of struggle. A legacy of a feminist struggle, which at that time took place in even more difficult circumstances. Sandra Starling: present”, said Federal Deputy Rogrio Correia, from PT, to the State of Minas.

political trajectory

Sandra Starling’s political journey began with Catholic student militancy in the 1960s. Afterwards, upon being admitted to the Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), she participated in the creation of the Oil Industry Workers Union (Sindipetro).

With the class entity dissolved by the dictatorship (1964/1985) and under the pressure of the new government, he began working at the Caixa Econmica of the State of Minas Gerais (Minascaixa).

In 1972, Sandra graduated in Law from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), where she later taught as a professor of Sociology at the Faculty of Philosophy and Human Sciences (Fafich).

In 1986, when he was already a member of the PT’s board of directors, he had the removal of Petrobras amnesty.

The former deputy had a short stint, in 2003, at the executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor, then headed by the Bahian Jacques Wagner, in the first government of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Besides being the only lawyer in a party made up at that time by economists, sociologists and political scientists, there was another factor that favored me a lot – age. I wasn’t even thinking about being a candidate for governor, but as our candidate withdrew, and the other The possible candidate was not old enough, I ended up being nominated”, she says, in a statement in the book “Women in Politics: Minas’ representatives in the Legislative Power”, organized by the Minas Assembly.

In 2014, the year the work was published, Sandra stated that her greatest contribution to the country was the drafting of a law, partially sanctioned by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (FHC), which allows for the entry of actions to point out violations of the constitution.

“Today (the law) has been used for issues such as abortion in the case of anencephaly and several others of a highly relevant order for minorities”, she reported, saying that she has been criticized by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). “In short, I made a law that helps the minority, because my conception of democracy is not one of the prevalence of the majority, the minority will be respected. And that was not understood then,” he amended.

History and performance

When she left the PT, the Belo Horizonte miner criticized decisions centered on Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, whom she called “caudillo”. She was against the articulation that resulted in support for Hlio Costa (MDB) in the election for governor in 2010. PT member Patrus Ananias was the vice president. They lost to Antonio Anastasia, then on PSDB.

At the time, Sandra stated that the choice of Dilma Rousseff to dispute the Palcio do Planalto had, as a counterpart, support for the name chosen by the MDB in Minas Gerais.

As a deputy, she even proposed that the Single Health System (SUS) perform abortions allowed by the Penal Code. The text, written together with our colleague Eduardo Jorge (PT, later PV), was only analyzed by the Chamber’s Social Security and Family Commission in 2008, 17 years after it was presented, and ended up being overturned.

In Brasilia, Sandra Starling, who leaves behind three children and her husband Tahes, who signed Sandra’s last name, chaired the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) on Violence Against Women.

“I don’t think women necessarily have to bring the feminist theme to their parliamentary role. I’ve had many male colleagues who were quite feminist in their ideas. When I requested a CPI on violence against women, which was installed and worked, the deceased Deputy Artur da Tvola, for example, made a point of participating,” stated Sandra, who claimed to be fixated on political and administrative reforms.