The mistake that made BRL 1.7 million NFT digital art sell for BRL 17,000

1 hour ago

Illustration of a monkey releasing lasers from its eyes.

Credit, Reuters / Nexus

Bored Ape number 4418

A piece of NFT (non-fungible token) digital art was accidentally sold for just over $3,000 ($17,000) – one-hundredth of its market price.

The images from the series Bored Ape Yacht Club they have a limited run of 10,000 pieces, each with slight variations.

But the owner of Bored Ape (bored ape) number 3,547 made a typo in listing the item for sale online. NFT was immediately acquired by an automated account – and put back on sale for nearly $250,000.

The seller, maxnaut, told Maxnaut that it intended to list the number 3,547 of the Bored Ape for 75 ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency used for many NFT trades. But a “lapse of concentration” – during one of the many trades he lists online every day – caused him to type “0.75 ETH” ($2,989).

