‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will be found by the police and Guilherme will save her | come around

After the mess at the motel “Up Caracas“, with the right to exchange fire, the police were called to take care of the case. And, in one of the rooms, the agents will find a pink wig, a trademark of pink.

Flávia reveals Cora’s plan to Conrado

Flavia is hit by a shot

Certain that the wig belongs to Flávia, Prado (Pedroca Monteiro) goes to the pulp Fiction behind the dancer. But who he will meet there is Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra). Prado will interrogate the musician and demand to know where Flávia is hiding.

The agent will squeeze the boy’s arm tightly, and Vanda (Ana Hikari) will eventually reveal Flávia’s whereabouts:

“Pink is at the Clínica Monteiro Bragança.”

“Flávia could be arrested because of her,” Murilo will say, condemning Vanda’s attitude.

Prado and Chief Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) will enter the room where Flávia will be recovering and will go straight to the point:

“What happened at the Motel Viva Caracas?”

She will say that she’s never been there, but Prado will be tough: “And you’re hospitalized, why? Was it by chance a shot?”. Flávia will be very nervous, not knowing what to say, until Guilherme will enter the room and lie to the police:

“My patient had an attack of appendicitis. And she had to be operated on in a hurry.”

The cops will be suspicious, but the doctor will be firm and very convincing. With no way out, they will leave, but will demand the presence of Flávia at the police station after her recovery. Relieved at having escaped, she will thank Guilherme:

“You saved me one more time, Doctor! You’re looking like my guardian angel.”

15 Ten Wednesday A week passes. Flávia complains about the hospitalization for Guilherme. Baby manages to reopen Nedda’s salon. Flávia ends her relationship with Murilo. Trombada refuses to cast Neném for a friendly game. Vanda indicates Flávia’s whereabouts to Nunes and Prado. Tigger is aggressive with Tina and Ruth, and leaves school. Paula invites Neném and her family to dinner at her house. Carmem and Marcelo confabulate against Paula. Murilo tells Juca about Flávia. Rose thinks about making improvements for the children at the public hospital. Tigger mistreats Tina. Ruth calls Rose to talk, and Celina alerts Guilherme. Baby arrives with her family for dinner at Paula’s house. Check out the full summary for the day and week!