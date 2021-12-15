‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will receive all of Neném’s family at her home | come around

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) is not a woman to give up! Even more, when it comes to the Neném (Vladimir Brichta). In “The More Life the Better!“, she will take advantage of an ace game in America to break into the locker room in a big way. In the shower, Neném will remind the blonde that he remade his promise to the saint, but she will make it clear that his intentions are different – at least, this time .
▶ Review Paula trying to grab Baby in the bathtub:
baby avoids Paula
Paula will invite Neném and her family to go to her apartment for dinner. The player will be reluctant and will say that everyone hates the manager. But she will say that her intention is precisely that: to get closer to the large family of her crush.
Will this work?
Neném’s family (Vladimir Brichta) doesn’t react well to the invitation to dinner at Paula’s house (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“We’re not even dead for dinner at Sirigaita’s house. Aren’t we, girls?”, Jandira (Micheli Machado) will answer, as soon as she finds out about Paula’s invitation. Neném will change tactics and provoke the women in the family by saying:
“You know what? Nobody needs to go. I’m going alone. It’s even better. Me and Paula can be more comfortable. In a good way. Maybe later we’ll go to Viva Caracas!”
And isn’t it that the plan works? At the same time, they all decided to attend Paula Terrare’s house.
Anyone else thinking this dinner will be the scene of high emotions (and confusion)?
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the fourth chapter:
15 Ten
Wednesday
A week passes. Flávia complains about the hospitalization for Guilherme. Baby manages to reopen Nedda’s salon. Flávia ends her relationship with Murilo. Trombada refuses to cast Neném for a friendly game. Vanda indicates Flávia’s whereabouts to Nunes and Prado. Tigger is aggressive with Tina and Ruth, and leaves school. Paula invites Neném and her family to dinner at her house. Carmem and Marcelo confabulate against Paula. Murilo tells Juca about Flávia. Rose thinks about making improvements for the children at the public hospital. Tigger mistreats Tina. Ruth calls Rose to talk, and Celina alerts Guilherme. Baby arrives with her family for dinner at Paula’s house.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!