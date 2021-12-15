The siren rang! Paulinho announced as reinforcement of Corinthians | corinthians

Paulinho is the first reinforcement announced by Corinthians for the 2022 season. The defensive midfielder returns to Timão eight and a half years after leaving the club and arrives with a siren at Parque São Jorge, a tradition of great reinforcements at the club.

This Wednesday morning, Corinthians used social media to make the return of Paulinho, who is 33 years old, official and signed a contract for two seasons.

The announcement had been expected for a few days by fans. Last Monday, a video and a photo of the player were leaked in CT do Timão. Last month, he had already trained on site.

Paulinho is the fifth strong signing made by Corinthians this year. He joins Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, who arrived at the club between August and September this year. Timão joked about the “team” of reinforcements on his social networks:

For Timão, the club for which he is an idol and shone with the number 8, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and World Cup in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was still São Paulo champion in 2013.

That year, it was negotiated with Tottenham, for 20 million euros (R$ 60 million at the time), before the Recopa dispute. He was champion of the Confederations Cup with the Brazilian team and, a year later, he was called up for the 2014 World Cup by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

In 2015, it was sold to Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, for 14 million euros (R$49 million at the time), which had Felipão as coach. Two years later, it was sold again, this time to Barcelona, ​​for 40 million euros (BRL 170 million).

In 2018, the year he also played in the Russian Cup, he returned to Guangzhou on loan. The following year, the Chinese club carried out its purchase and paid 42 million euros (R$ 180 million).

Without returning to China because of the pandemic, the player terminated his contract this season and, shortly afterwards, made a deal with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. It took only two months to terminate.