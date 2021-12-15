therapist Ana Virgínia discovers that Rebeca has an affair with her grandson and shocks the former model

During yet another therapy session with Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) ends up realizing that her patient is the woman Felipe (Gabriel Leone) is in love with. The revelation takes place in the chapter this Thursday, the 16th, of the soap opera.

Ana Virginia (Regina Braga) discovers during the consultation that the case of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) is her grandson Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

When Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) cites Bela (Bruna Martins) as Felipe’s ex-girlfriend, Ana Virgínia gets a flea behind her ear. She then asks the ex-model a few more questions, until she realizes that it really is her grandson. Faced with this revelation, the psychoanalyst tells Rebeca that she will no longer be able to assist her. The former model is bewildered by the news and decides to end her relationship with the young man. In next week’s chapters, the therapist will indicate another professional to assist Rebeca.

