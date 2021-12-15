Thiaguinho assumes he’s with Fernanda Souza and the actress shoots: “very happy”

– Continues after the ad –



This Wednesday, December 15th, Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza became the target of many comments on the web. The reason? A statement beyond surprising that the singer gave during his participation in Lady Night and a publication by the actress.

So, in your interview, Thiaguinho ended up revealing that he and Fernanda Souza are still together. Although many fans go crazy with the lines of the pagodeiro, it is visible that the singer hinted that he and the actress maintain a strong friendship.

Fernanda Souza, in turn, used her social networks to announce a new stage in her life. Therefore, he made a point of clarifying that her sabbatical period is over and that she is very happy with the news.

“After 3 years without presenting, I couldn’t resist Netflix’s invitation (I’m a huge fan!! And now I’m on the team!) and suspended #vacation! Netflix has just announced my reality show Iron Chef Brasil at the #maisbrasilnatela event!!!! I’m very happy to present this competition, which will show the diversity of Brazilian cuisine with incredible chefs!! Yea! I’m going to get paid to eat all the fancy chefs’ dishes…”, shot.

The actress also added by stating: “Thanks @netflixbrasil, you are the best

boss someone can have! We’re in full swing with recordings to release the reality show next year!! Thanks to EVERY TIME who received me so well and is treating me like a princess! It was worth coming back! God bless us! AMEN!”.

