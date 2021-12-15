Tiggo 8 Pro Plug: Caoa Chery will have hybrid that runs 90 km in electric mode – 12/14/2021

The Tiggo 8 will be Caoa Chery’s first electrified model. Detail: it will change its look, grille and taillights, compared to the current model, which remains on offer and will gain a panel with a 24-inch horizontal screen.

The plug-in will feature the debut of ACC and emergency braking, as well as some “technology treats” from the Tiggo 7 Pro, which we’ll reveal next Thursday.

Just remembering, Caoa Chery will electrify at least one version of each of its models. The Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in, with a combustion engine associated with a combined power electric, will exceed 200 hp and will reach resellers in July. In this package, ethanol will be an option for the 1.6 of direct injection, currently fueled by gasoline and which serves part of the range.

CEO Márcio Alfonso spoke with UOL Cars about a fraction of the project that electrifies the brand, and we set out in search of the new benchmark in terms of autonomy for hybrids sold in Brazil.

The luxury SUV, without consuming a drop of fossil fuel, will guarantee approximately 90 km in the WLTP. The market average is between 45 km and 50 km – almost half of what the company from the Caoa group promises, putting the Tiggo 8 to charge in the socket.

But there is much more to come: the brand will sell an unprecedented 100% electric crossover promised by the executive for 2022. Good

remember that, by 2024, each Caoa Chery model will have a version with an electrified engine. This includes everything from the Arrizo sedans to the Tiggo 5X Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and 8 SUVs.

In a specific seminar on the topic, Toyota announced that it will also have a hybrid option for each vehicle in its portfolio, but in the case of the Japanese that promise will happen from 2025. And in it, Hilux and SW4 hybrids are expected.

“Electricity is a necessity because every country has a CO2 reduction target. Today we have to look for solutions to achieve this reduction and Brazil is not disconnected from this. We have done some research that shows that the ideal solution for each country depends of its energy matrix”, highlighted in a recent conversation, the CEO of Caoa Chery Márcio Afonso.

In the United States and China there is a strong investment in these electric vehicles, but it is necessary to observe what their energy sources are. In the Asian country, for example, to produce vehicle batteries and charge them, there is a large emission of pollutants into the atmosphere.

“Brazil has a variety of options such as wind energy, which has been growing throughout the country, particularly in the Northeast. It has solar energy, with great exploration potential, and biofuels,” stated the executive.

Márcio Alfonso recalled that, in a recent survey, it was proven that not only in Europe, but also in Brazil, the best combination is electricity and biofuel. “We are betting on this path, biomass plus electrification”, adds Márcio.

From there, motors and electrical systems need to be developed. The executive said that he already has the lessons learned from Chery in China and that they are working with Caoa on this development front, making agreements with Brazilian universities and research centers to develop the solution he believes.

