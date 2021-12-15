To reinforce vaccination, vans will go to municipalities in Pernambuco with the lowest immunization rates

The State Government launched, this Tuesday (14), the Vaccine Plus PE Program, a strategy that aims to intensify vaccination in municipalities that have the lowest vaccination coverage rates against Covid-19. By means of “vaccine cars”, the teams will actively search for people with a delay in the second dose, or in the booster dose, or who have not yet been vaccinated even with the first dose. The initiative will feature vans and pickup trucks that will travel through municipalities, especially in regions with difficult access or vulnerable, in order to expand vaccination in cities.

According to the Government of Pernambuco, 18 municipalities are in critical situation, with eight of them having less than 50% vaccination coverage. “Mata Sul concentrates the largest volume of municipalities with coverage below 50%, which is why it was the region chosen for the initial vaccination action”, explained the superintendent of Immunization of the State, Ana Catarina Melo.

The Vacina Mais PE Program starts this Wednesday (15), starting with the municipalities of Água Preta and São Benedito do Sul, and should continue in both cities until Sunday (9). On the 20th, the “vaccine cars” will be in Gameleira and São José da Coroa Grande, where they will remain until the 26th. Among the municipalities that will also receive the initiative in the coming weeks are Quipapá, Catende, Escada and Ribeirão. Initially, the program is expected to last a total of 90 days.

Governor detailed program objectives

The governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, stressed that the main objective of the program is to save lives. “We know that we are on the right path, but we can and have a duty to speed up what is still possible in this matter of vaccination”, he said.

Chamber also highlighted that the support of the population is essential at this time.. “And we know what this [a pandemia] it cost us: not just lives, because lives cannot be recovered, but a whole need for mobilization that our society cannot help having, cannot help but face and cannot in any way think it has been resolved. It is not. We need to have this awareness that it is necessary to complete this period of vaccination around the world, make this reinforcement that is already being done, especially in older people, who were vaccinated first”, he pointed out.

“This will also reach the whole world and we need to look at what is being done in the regions of the State of Pernambuco to know, effectively, where it needs to be faster, to really raise awareness, a necessary face-to-face. And we have had, thanks to all the efforts from around the world, the support of all the mayors and mayors. So much so that Pernambuco will end 2021 with the second lowest mortality rate in the country. This is also thanks to this effort that we all really made. So, it’s an action to save lives, it’s nothing else,” he added.

The governor also stressed that the program was designed together with the municipalities of Pernambuco. “Vaccination is going well, but we can speed it up. This end of the year, the Health Department identified, together with municipalities, areas that can advance faster, areas where coverage is still below the state average. And the program was thought of that, to really give conditions to the municipalities to identify and take the vaccine to those who have not yet been vaccinated, guaranteeing the first dose for those who have not yet taken it, the second for those who have forgotten or not, and the third for whoever is already within the deadlines for taking the third dose”, he said.

“We really want to reach the month of March of next year, which is a month in which there is normally an increase in the seasonality of respiratory diseases, and the population already has vaccination coverage. This can really help any other type of peak, not just Covid, but other respiratory diseases as well, because we have identified that the vaccine this year was very important, fundamental, for us to stop the mortality rates that unfortunately arrived here, Pernambuco and the entire country”, he completed.

Deadlines and State Targets

The Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, highlighted that the State Government’s goal is to reach 90% of the eligible population vaccinated in the next 90 days, especially to deal with the seasonality of respiratory diseases, which tend to increase between March and May. “Today, we have 78.5% of our population with full coverage and we are approaching 900,000 people with the booster dose. The goal is to reach at least 90% with the second dose and at least 2 million people from Pernambuco with the booster dose, especially the most vulnerable people, the elderly, health workers and those people with some compromised immunity.” detailed.

Longo also stressed that the State is working in partnership with municipalities, which have the competence to vaccinate citizens. “As the Vacina Mais PE Program, we are going to act in municipalities where we have less coverage when compared to the state average. And then it is important to understand that these municipalities have some regional characteristics that require, for example, that you have greater infrastructure. And that is why we are providing infrastructure and personnel support, especially to municipalities that have the most difficult rural areas”, he said.

“We are going with cars, even with different characteristics, with teams trained to approach these people. Including, taking some of the experience that has worked here in the Metropolitan Region, such as the ‘egg carts’, of the vaccine. So, we go to these regions further away from these cities, to search, to actively search for the population, together with the municipal teams. It must be said that this is not an intervention in the municipalities, it is a partnership in the municipalities so that we can achieve better results and reach, as the governor said, March, which is the longest period of highest occurrence of respiratory diseases, with the population more protected and without those pockets of unvaccinated people that worry us, because when you have a characteristic of having regions with a lot of unvaccinated people, this region is more susceptible to having serious cases”, he concluded.

See too

Haiti

Tanker truck explosion leaves at least 62 dead in Haiti

World Heritage

Unesco announces 9 new intangible cultural heritages of humanity