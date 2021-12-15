‘Today I apologize’ · TV News

Xuxa Meneghel is the first guest on the Astral Journey, Angelica’s new show, her first on HBO Max, outside Globo. The queen of the short ones opens her heart to her friend and makes revelations that she had never done before. She confesses, for example, that she even wished Luciano Szafir bad things soon after the birth of their daughter, Sasha.

In the Astral Journey, in each episode the presenter talks with famous people who have the same sign. The debut episode is with Xuxa and Thaynara OG, both Aries. The conversations are conducted according to characteristics related to the signs, and Xuxa admits that she is a selfish Aryan.

“Ariano is very selfish. When Sasha was born, I was separated from Lu. I had a problem that Lu was a threat to me. I wished him harm, something I never wished to anyone,” he confesses.

“My wish was: ‘God, can you get him a job in Japan, in China, far away? [para poder ficar com a filha para si]’. Look how crazy. Poor thing, man. Today I apologize to him for everything I thought. I don’t know at the time, maybe it’s the hormones. I used to cry a lot,” says Xuxa.

The blonde also analyzed her relationships with men who went through her life according to their signs. “I lived with Pelé for six years and he is a scorpion. My first intense and tense relationship,” he says. Without naming a name, but in a clear reference to this relationship, Xuxa comments that her first ex-boyfriend betrayed her from beginning to end.

“Then I had a relationship with Ayrton [Senna, 1960-1994], who was Aryan. We were very equal, in every way. And I knew that the day I got into a fight with him, me being thick headed, I wouldn’t have balance. Then Lu, Capricorn. Lu always had something like this: “She thinks she’s going to do this, I’ll let her find it, but I’ll end up doing something else”. He ended up taking me on this, and we kept going back and forth”, he describes.

“Already with Ju [Junno Andrade, atual namorado], Virgo, he made me cramp from laughing so hard. We get along very well in every way. He gave me calm, balance, brought me music, brought me poetry”, praises Xuxa. According to her, the relationship with Andrade was supposed to have been casual, but because of Sasha, she thought it better to introduce the actor as her boyfriend. The two have been together since 2012.

The presenter went back further to her past. She admitted that she was wrong to treat some children who attended her programs badly and threw some of the blame on her sign.

“The Arian thinks that everything is allowed, and not everything is allowed. I think I have to give this insurance that I didn’t know how to give. I even apologize to some children who went through the program. As I was young, I wasn’t prepared, I really saw myself playing with the children, I think it’s a child playing with the other, making fun of the other. The difference is that I was being filmed. I shouldn’t have said that. And it’s hard for an Aries to say she was wrong. I’m just sorry, I’m sorry,” he admits.

Astral Journey will have 12 episodes, one for each sign, conducted by Angelica. The full season premieres on HBO Max on the 21st.