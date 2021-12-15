Today’s horoscope: December 15, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Many people will come to you looking for help who think only you can contribute. You will expend a lot of energy, but you will be greatly rewarded. Play in everything, you’re on a good streak, enjoy.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 83-70-26-78-33-43-14
Bull
It’s time to make some serious determinations and your nerves will be very sensitive today. Don’t get carried away by emotions and put your feet on the ground. Take more care today when driving and traveling.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 88-34-21-56-91-7-90
Twins
As much as you have everything planned and measured, it will take longer than expected to reach the goal. Be calmer than the day is too long and, in the end, everything will be fine. Benefit comes by chance or business.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 86-8-9-97-50-48-65
Cancer
Your activity will become tiring and you will have to draw on your reserve strength to measure up to it. Everything will be fine, but get your batteries and go get them all. Use your mind and power of conviction more.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 92-29-51-98-19-68-1
Lion
Good opportunities come at the level of feelings. Your vitality will overflow when starting one or more achievements. Today, in love, no one will be able to beat you, go at all.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 46-5-45-63-62-74-2
Virgin
As you give tenderness and dedication in return, you will receive many satisfactions and surprises that will move you greatly. Passionate night if you start to experiment.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 20-89-42-49-37-59-15
Lb
You’ll find your maximum shine in both the social and private areas. Your image will arouse someone’s admiration and passion. Love calls again and you must prepare for the new.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 87-11-32-53-47-44-35
Scorpion
You will be very anxious throughout the day. Let your imagination run free a little and don’t get so caught up in your miseries. Live life more and enjoy it all, today you can achieve it.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 0-24-36-52-85-76-95
Sagittarius
There will be changes in your working world that will improve important ones in your home world. The family will weigh heavily on your resolutions today, more patience. Be more careful when driving.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 82-38-93-23-66-58-75
Capricorn
Control your momentum or you’ll scare people away. It is true that today you will feel more vital than usual, but think about others a little, you are not alone in the world. The night brings erotic surprise.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 4-28-73-54-96-18-17
Aquarium
Don’t just specify your needs, take the opportunity to communicate directly with people related to your thoughts. Enjoy it all today, the stars accompany you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 72-6-81-71-67-60-55
Fish
Today, great faith and immense love will grow within you that will break all your expectations. You will see the world and people much happier and you will do the same. It is a day of advancement and a passionate night.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 3-80-41-22-40-84-69