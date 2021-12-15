Tornadoes in the US killed several children, including a 2-month-old baby – News

The torrent of tornadoes that swept through Kentucky and neighboring US states killed at least a dozen children, including a 2-month-old baby, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

A total of 74 people died in Kentucky. The oldest victim was 98 years old. Eight people have yet to be identified.

Beshear said the storms produced “the strongest set of tornadoes we’ve seen in Kentucky and what we believe will likely be one of the most devastating tornado events in US history.”

Among the victims are eight people at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, that was reduced to rubble.

Initially, it was feared that the death toll at the factory would be much higher, but a company spokesman said on Monday that the remaining 102 workers currently on duty are alive and have been counted.

“If you saw it for yourself, you would believe it’s a miracle,” Beshear said of the fact that only eight people died at the candle factory.

