Tornadoes that hit the US would cause irreversible damage if they occurred in SC

Phenomenon left more than 50 cities devastated in the United States; on the frequency scale, tornadoes are between the fourth and fifth hazard level.

The more than 50 tornadoes that devastated several cities in the United States triggered an alert for Santa Catarina, after all, the state has the largest number of records of the phenomenon in all of Brazil.

Meteorologist Piter Scheuer explained, in an interview with ND+, that “the damage we could have would even be irreversible if a tornado like this happened in our region”. In addition, the phenomenon “would sweep part of the cities and possibly leave a large number of dead”.

However, he explained that this type of tornado is rare. On the Fujita scale, used to measure the intensity of these phenomena, frequencies ranging from F0 to F3 are normal. This type of tornado, even, occurs frequently in the west of Santa Catarina.

Tornadoes that go up to the F4 and F5 scale are very rare. According to the meteorologist, it is exactly these tornadoes that are devastating homes in the regions of Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri, in the United States.

For Piter, tornadoes at these levels are more difficult to occur in Santa Catarina’s regions, because of the specificities required for them to happen. For this type of formation, Piter explains that the atmosphere needs to be “extremely unstable”.

The surfaces need to be oscillating between heat and humidity in the atmosphere, short wave disturbance should occur, and there needs to be a pattern of warm, moist air, which comes from the Amazon Forest.

Piter also comments that the approach of a cold front and a low pressure system would need to be found to “kick-start the instabilities. Then, yes, you would have the formation of super cells, which would be tornadoes”, he completes.

Rare and Out of Season in the USA

A devastating sequence of tornadoes hit several states in the Southeast and Midwest of the USA in the early hours of Saturday (11). The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center received 36 reports of tornadoes in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.

In Kentucky, a “quadruple tornado” killed at least 70 people, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The “quadruple tornado” was exceptionally long-lasting and strong for the time of year, said meteorologists consulted by Estadão.

According to them, the tornado that crossed Arkansas and Kentucky appears to have opened a path of 386 kilometers. If he stayed on the ground without interruption, he may have broken the record for the longest tornado track in US history and become the first to cross four states.

What catches the attention of experts is that it is uncommon to have such a severe storm in December in the United States, as the unstable hot air that is needed to form the phenomena is limited at that time of year.

International agencies believe that the record increase in heat in the eastern third of the country was responsible for creating an environment of storms so characteristic of March or April in December.

Tornadoes devastate cities across the United States – Video: Internet/Playback

Understand why so many tornadoes hit Santa Catarina

In September 2021 alone, three tornadoes hit the municipalities of Seara, Irani and Guatambu, in western Santa Catarina. For Professor Charles Alexandre de Souza Armada, from Univali (University of Vale do Itajaí), the tornadoes recently seen in the state are directly related to climate change across the planet.

“One of the consequences of global warming is the change in climate dynamics. The increase in temperature in the oceans, on the surface, has an impact on the planet’s climate. And then the consequence is the intensification of phenomena” says the professor.

In addition to the tornadoes that occur more frequently in the west of Santa Catarina, climate change may trigger events in other regions of the state. According to Charles, “it is not impossible” that in the future we will have favorable conditions for tornadoes even in the largest cities on the coast.

“As the situation continues, as concentrations of greenhouse gases continue to accumulate in the atmosphere, and as a result, we have an increase in temperature, as we are identifying – from the 21 years of the 21st century, we had records of temperature in 20 of them – we are going to have a deterioration of this global climate dynamics”.

West of Santa Catarina is considered “off the track”

For meteorologist Piter Scheuer, the West is considered a “point off the straight line” on the climate map of Santa Catarina and is more likely to be hit by extreme events. The region is in a “corridor” that has a lot of interference from a warm and humid air flow.

As it is a flatter location, the West is considered a “high energy” area. “Santa Catarina has the four defined seasons, but the West is an exception. It is a region that has a lot of contrast in temperature, is more ‘continentalized’ and away from the ocean. Therefore, the heat, cold and storms are extreme”, says the expert.

Therefore, it is also more common the occurrence of tornadoes, gales, microexplosions, lines of instability, among other extreme phenomena in the region. With that, there is the formation of the so-called “supercells”, which appear in the shapes of rotating clouds and favor the appearance of these events.

