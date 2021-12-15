Toyota unveils 16 electrical concepts and one of them is a pickup truck

Even not betting on the electric car as the definitive model for the future, Toyota knows it can’t stay by the roadside and that’s why it made its second “offensive” (perhaps sending a message to VW…) in this type of vehicle with 16 new concepts.

The range of proposals for the future also includes Lexus models and even an electric pickup truck. Akio Toyoda, CEO (and pilot, by the way), wants 30 electric models with annual sales of 3.5 million in 2030.

To do this, Toyota will pave the road with $18 billion in development and production of batteries, which are the mainstay of the electric car. As for the concepts, the Japanese giant revealed models from various segments, including hatchback, sedan, VUC, pickup truck, SUV, crossovers, among others.

Among the proposals is an electrified Tundra to rival the electric Silverado and the F-150 Lightning (only lack of Stellantis with RAM), as well as a retelling of the FJ Cruiser.

A brother of the Yaris Cross also features in the group, as well as an equivalent of the RAV4, with a similar larger size and seven seats as well. There is also a small hatch similar to the Aygo X, although it looks a little bigger.

There is also a mid-size hatch in Toyota’s concept group intended to take the place of the Prius, but as is known, the brand has confirmed that it will keep the original proposal of the product, that is, a common hybrid, as well as a plug-in.

This new Toyota platform, which will replace the e-TNGA, allows you to do just that, building both hybrid and electric cars. There is also a Corolla-sized sedan in the range.

In addition to them, another crossover appears with muscular forms and sporty appearance (red in color). We suspect that it is an exclusive proposal from Gazoo Racing, something seen on the side in a sports coupe that carries the GR Sport badge.

Toyota also showed the already launched bZ4X and three other mobility concepts, being a minicar, a compact VUC and an autonomous minibus, the e-Palette.

From Lexus came a large seven-seat SUV, a coupe-style crossover, and a coupe-style sedan. Well, with that group, Toyota will now go after players like VW, Ford and GM in electrification.

After the photo gallery is a presentation video.

Toyota Concepts EV – Photo Gallery