Toyota unveils strategy and showcases 15 new electric vehicles

Toyota unveiled its strategic plan for transitioning to electric mobility. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda announced on Tuesday (14) the Japanese brand’s ambitious plans for electric and fuel cell cars, simultaneously unveiling 16 models on stage, 15 of which are unprecedented.

And to talk a little about the brand’s electrification strategy, Akio Toyoda himself exposed himself and stated that the Japanese automaker will work on two fronts, one with zero-emission vehicles (electric and fuel cell) and the other with low-emission models ( hybrids).

“Toyota will focus on two families of cars, those with low CO2 emissions and those with zero emissions. We want to offer different solutions because we believe the future still has many unknowns and we want to be ready for any eventuality.”

The energy transition plan is quite ambitious with the Japanese automaker announcing an investment of 4 trillion yen (US$35 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop new electric cars and battery technology. The goal is to launch a total of 30 battery-powered electric vehicles of the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030 in the passenger and commercial segments.

The goal is for the two companies together to reach 3.5 million battery and fuel cell electric vehicles per year by 2030 – a number well above the previous goal of 2 million zero-emission vehicles. Toyoda stated that “We need to reduce emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible”, and that companies “will increase alternatives to carbon neutral cars” that run on energy “clean”.

According to Toyota’s CEO, some future electric cars will be based on existing models, and some of the concepts will actually look like current models like the Toyota Hilux and Lexus NX, while others will be entirely new and based on the newly developed e-TNGA platform in partnership with Subaru.

Lexus will be all electric

Within Toyota’s energy transition process, Lexus will play a leading role: it will be an exclusively electric car brand until 2030 and will have a lineup consisting of SUVs, sedans and supercars, all zero emissions. In addition, it will continue to play the role of a premium brand within the group, exploring the latest technologies in terms of both batteries and power trains.