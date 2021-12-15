Trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks and is amazing

It’s still a few months before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the first trailer for the new movie from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU) has already been leaked and it’s everything fans wanted to see of a new adventure of the Ultimate Mage. Although he still doesn’t reveal much of the film’s history, it confirms many of the rumors that were already circulating, such as the participation of Shuma-Gorath, the links with WandaVision and even the participation of the Ultimate Strange Doctor.

Heads up! This text brings spoilers from Spider-Man: No Homecoming and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

There are still five months until the debut of the new Doctor Strange, but the multiverse of the leak has already attacked (Image: Press Release/Marvel Studios)

And the leak happens on the day of the preview of Spider-Man: No Return Home it’s not a coincidence. Apparently, the video is one of the post-credit content that will be in the new adventure of Amigão da Neighborhood and that someone who had access to an early screening of the film in South Korea ended up recording and promoting it online.

Thus, the connection of Multiverse of Madness with No Return Home. So much so that the video begins with Wong (Benedict Wong) repeating the explanation that the spell used by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help Spider-Man (Tom Holland) could change the stability of time and space, opening loopholes for the multiverse — a concept we still understand very little about, in the words of the Supreme Mage.

what the trailer brings

From there, we have already started to see the first great reflections of this mess between realities, with the hero walking through distorted places and seeing the world squirm in the face of these transformations and that there is only one way to try to resolve this chaos – and that is when we see some quick flashes of Doctor Strange and Wong teaming up with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

But the most interesting thing about it all is in the Supreme Mage’s first contact with the Scarlet Sorceress. We see Avenger picking flowers somewhere when approached by the hero. She says she was already waiting for her colleague to visit and tries to explain herself for what happened in Westview — while Stephen Strange says he’s not there to talk about what happened in WandaVision, but to ask for help.

Then the trailer features a sequence of footage that shows the team traveling through the multiverse, including doors that lead into the abyss of the unknown. We also see Wanda in the Scarlet Sorceress costume doing something that looks like a meditation — or invocation, if you like — and there’s even a moment when we see her marrying, which indicates that we might have some more reality changes on the way.

The villains of Multiverse of Madness

However, the biggest surprises of the trailer is that it already points out the possible villains of Multiverse of Madness. First, he confirms the return of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who ended the first Doctor Strange no longer being an ally to assume the character of the villain that he always was in the comics.

LEGO had already anticipated that Shuma-Gorath (or Gargantos) will be in the film (Image: Disclosure/LEGO)

Furthermore, the video confirms what the toys had already anticipated: the Ultimate Mage must indeed face Shuma-Gorath — or Gorges, as the licensed products have already anticipated — at some point.

However, it appears that the one-eyed monster is not going to be the real threat of Multiverse of Madness, as this role belongs to Doctor Strange himself. Yes, confirming another rumor that emerged during the screening of What If…?, the Ultimate Strange Doctor seems to be the greatest evil the hero will have to face. It’s not clear if it’s the same animation variant — which saved the world from Vision-Ultron — or one just as evil, but it looks like the concept will be repurposed here.

We are going to have the meeting of the two Strange Doctors in live action (Image: Press Release/Marvel Studios)

So much so that it is possible to see the two versions of Doctor Strange face to face and the difference in the look of the villainous variant is clear, which has a much darker air and is without the iconic cover.

And as much as the leak is a huge spoiler of what’s to come, it’s nothing that fans haven’t been expecting. Besides, he only presents the pieces that will be available for the film, but we still need to know how it will all fit together — and that’s where the fun is. And we will have a few months to find out, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Locuura it only hits theaters in May 2022.