Two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca do not generate a satisfactory response against micron, study says

A group of researchers from the University of Oxford, UK, conducted a study to determine how effective the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are in stimulating the production of neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron, a variant of the coronavirus identified a few months ago, and had new cases identified in Brazil.

The research revealed that immunization with two doses of both AstraZeneca and Pfizer cannot generate a satisfactory immune response against the Ômicron variant, that is, they induce little production of neutralizing antibodies that act to prevent the virus from binding to human cells and forcing its reproduction in the organism. As the study explains, the experiment used blood samples from several people who received full immunization with the respective vaccines and had the Com-COV method in a live virus of the new strain. It was identified during the research that the level of antibodies remained below detectable in most participants, except for one.

According to the scientists, in the immunizing program from Pfizer/BioNTech the decrease in the production of neutralizing antibodies was 29.8%, number that worries researchers about the possibility of a new wave of contagion propagated by the Ômicron variant of Sars-Cov-2. The study did not have the participation of any person vaccinated with the booster dose, because of this, it is not possible to assume the amount of neutralizing antibodies generated in those who received three applications, however the researchers are optimistic about the response generated in the body with the additional dose. These data will help those developing vaccines and vaccination strategies determine routes to best protect their populations and send the message that those who are eligible for the boost should take it.” Gavin Screton,

Head of the Medical Sciences Division of the University and main author of the article.