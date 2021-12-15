two doses of vaccines do not produce enough antibodies

An unprecedented study carried out by the University of Oxford, located in the United Kingdom, showed that two doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech induce the production of few neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron. Thus, the result indicates a possible increase in infections, both in previously infected or fully vaccinated people

To do this, the researchers analyzed blood samples from individuals who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as part of the Com-VOC study on a live Ômicron virus isolate.

The results revealed that neutralizing titers, that is, a measure of the level of neutralizing antibodies that prevent the virus from entering cells and are generated by vaccination, in those who received two doses of AstraZeneca, fell below the detectable limit in all but one participant.

In those who completed the vaccine cycle with Pfizer’s immunizing agent, the drop was 29.8 times. In five participants, there was a fall below the detection level. The researchers explained that this indicates that there is a significant drop in neutralizing titers for those who completed the regimen with the two vaccines, but Ômicron has the potential to lead to a new wave of infections, including in those who have already been vaccinated.

Therefore, the researchers did not assess the impact of the booster, on the other hand, they believe that its application improves protection against Ômicron, as the extra dose increases antibody concentrations.

“These data will help those who are developing vaccines and vaccination strategies to determine the routes to better protect their populations and send the message that those who are eligible for the boost should take it,” said Gavin Screaton, head of the Division of Medical Sciences of the University and main author of the article.

Oxford University Professor of Pediatrics and Vaccinology Matthew Snape co-authored the study and noted that the data show only part of the picture.

“They only look at neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, but they don’t tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested on stored samples as soon as tests become available,” they said in a statement.

In other words, it refers to the cellular response of B and T cells, which are other important factors in the immune system to fight Covid-19. According to the researchers, the line of defense should not be impacted and can provide a degree of protection against hospitalization and serious illness.

“However, it should be noted that increased transmission will inevitably lead to an increased number of cases and greater burden on health systems, even without proportional changes in severity,” punctuated the authors.

