Uber: Majority in TST recognizes employment link between app and driver | Legislation

Two of three ministers of 3rd Class of the Superior Labor Court (TST) recognized the employment bond between the Uber it is a driver . They understood that the requirements to classify the worker as company employee . The trial, which resumed today, was suspended due to a new request for a view.

The session was restarted with the vote of the minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani, who will retire this year. He followed the understanding of the rapporteur of the process, minister Mauricio Godinho Delgado, who had voted a year ago – in December 2020. The trial was not concluded because the minister Alexandre de Souza Agra Belmonte asked for more time to analyze the issue (Case No. 100353-02.2017.5.01.0066).

Class deliberation is important because it can set a precedent in the TST in favor of the worker. Until then, only two of the eight groups of the Court – 4th and 5th – had analyzed the dispute, in four processes. All in favor of Uber. Now, the 3rd Panel can open the divergence.

The discussions analyzed by TST involve Uber, but may impact companies that also offer services – transport and delivery, for example – through applications. It is relevant to the business model of platforms.

At Uber, for example, drivers are self-employed. In practice, with the recognition of the employment relationship, the worker is guaranteed rights such as vacation, thirteenth salary, FGTS, paid weekly rest, among others.

For the ministers of the 3rd Class of the TST, The requirements to classify the driver as an employee of the company are fulfilled: personality (a specific natural person provides the service), onerousness (through remuneration), non-event (with constancy and periodicity) and subordination (the employee is subject to the employer’s rules).

“We admire the service, but it does not escape – but rather sophisticated – subordination”, said the rapporteur, Minister Mauricio Godinho Delgado, who added that the worker is subject to the company’s rules and controls since “they are permanently inspected by the algorithm”.

Minister Alberto Luiz Bresciani did not detail the vote, which, according to him, has 40 pages. But he cited decisions by other countries, such as France and the United States, that recognize drivers as employees.

When analyzing disputes between drivers and Uber, the ministers of the 4th and 5th classes, in turn, understood that there is no subordination of the worker to the company. They consider that the fact that the driver can be “offline” from the application without a time limit indicates that he has flexibility to establish his working hours, where he will work and the number of customers he wants to serve.