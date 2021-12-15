





UN agency confirms record heat of 38°C in the Arctic Photo: Xurzon / iStock

A record temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius was recorded in a small Siberian town last year during a prolonged heat wave in the Arctic that caused widespread alarm over the intensity of global warming, confirmed a United Nations agency. UN) this Tuesday (14).

Verkhoyansk, where the record temperature was reached on June 20, 2020, is 115 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, a region that warms more than twice the world average.

The extreme heat has stoked forest fires in Russia’s northern forests and tundra, setting flames even in normally flooded peatlands, and caused record carbon emissions.

“It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future,” the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement.

The study was one of a record number of investigations the WMO has initiated into extreme weather events as climate change triggers unprecedented storms and heat waves.

As Arctic registries are a new category, the data needed to be compared with other registries, part of a vigorous verification process that involves a network of volunteers.

Now the record is officially in the World Archives of Extreme Weather Events, a sort of Guinness Book of World Weather Records that also includes the heaviest hailstone and the longest lightning bolt.