Unearthed Roman Skeleton Rare Evidence of Crucified Person

A group of archaeologists conducting studies in Cambridgeshire, a county in eastern England, found an extremely rare and well-preserved skeleton that was in a cemetery of Roman origin.

The bone in question is interesting in its own right, but one feature that wasn’t immediately noticed is the most striking feature: a nail stuck in the heel, indicating that he was probably crucified as a form of punishment for some past attitude.

The heel bone with the nail attached: it was hardly an accident.

The cemetery was discovered in 2017 and is located on what is known as Via Devana, a road that links two places inhabited by the Romans between the 3rd and 4th centuries AD

Who was the victim?

Already identified as a man by a DNA test, the victim in question was between 25 and 35 years old and had poor oral health, as well as some bone fractures and various signs of infection or inflammation in the limbs.

This indicates that he was likely a manual worker in the region or even a prisoner who spent part of his life handcuffed or tied up, which also reinforces the thesis that he was crucified.

The cemetery belonged to a village near a Roman road.

The collected material will still be analyzed more closely, but this may be an unprecedented discovery in the region: there are only four well-preserved skeletons that are physical evidence of the practice of crucifixion, none of them in the territory of what is now the United Kingdom.

rare evidence

According to previous analysis of the material, the nail was probably positioned not to fix the victim, but to prevent him from using his feet to find a more comfortable position on the cross.

Although known to be common in the Roman Empire, the form of punishment is rarely found in excavations for several reasons – the use of nails in the feet was not as common as in the hands, objects were removed before burial to be reused and the burial of these bodies they were not held in conventional cemeteries.

Excavations have been going on since 2017, but only now some skeletons have been better studied.

There is still a chance that the nail could have been an accident, but it is far less likely: other sharp objects were found nearby and a second wound near the heel was also identified, which may indicate an unsuccessful attempt to secure it. on the first try.

In addition to the skeletons, most of them adults and almost unrelated to each other, archaeologists have found evidence of livestock and various porcelain objects.

Roman coats of arms and vases were found near the cemetery.

Albion Archeology, responsible for the excavation, will study the skeleton in more detail to try to identify exactly what happened.