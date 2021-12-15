Uruguay announces Diego Alonso as Óscar Tabárez’s replacement

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced today that Diego Alonso, 46, is the new coach of the Uruguay national team. The commander assumes the post of Óscar Tabárez.

Diego Alonso will be responsible for trying to get Uruguay into the next World Cup. Celeste has only four wins in 14 games in the South American qualifiers, and is in seventh place.

Diego Alonso, who was part of the squad that played in the 1999 Copa America, will have his first opportunity to command a national team. Most of the coach’s career was away from Uruguay, where he played in Mexican football, directing clubs such as Pachuca and Monterrey.