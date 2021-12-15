Uruguay announces Diego Alonso as Óscar Tabárez’s replacement
Abhishek Pratap 45 seconds ago Sports 0 Views
The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced today that Diego Alonso, 46, is the new coach of the Uruguay national team. The commander assumes the post of Óscar Tabárez.
Diego Alonso will be responsible for trying to get Uruguay into the next World Cup. Celeste has only four wins in 14 games in the South American qualifiers, and is in seventh place.
Diego Alonso, who was part of the squad that played in the 1999 Copa America, will have his first opportunity to command a national team. Most of the coach’s career was away from Uruguay, where he played in Mexican football, directing clubs such as Pachuca and Monterrey.
Diego Alonso’s international experience ended up collaborating in the choice of the Uruguayan federation for the new coach. Recently, Alonso was in charge of Inter Miami, a club linked to former player David Beckham. The new commander understands that taking on his country’s national team can be important for career growth.
Alonso’s debut in the national team is scheduled to take place on January 27, against Paraguay, in the 15th round of the qualifiers. Currently, the Uruguayans, who add up to 16 points, are just one point away from qualifying directly for the world championship. The last place at the moment is with Colombia, which appears in fourth place, with 17 points won.
Check Also
Credit: Divulgation/Twitter Cruzeiro A club since leaving Cruzeiro, Dedé has been working to close with …