US businessman arrested for having his lover and her boyfriend killed

Businessman Erik Maund, Holly Williams, and her boyfriend William Lanway Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

After discovering the woman’s betrayal, the man started threatening a businessman

They were killed by hired killers

Case happened in Tennessee last year, but it’s only been clarified now

American businessman Erik Maund had his lover’s boyfriend killed after he threatened to expose the case between the two, according to US federal police. The case took place in the city of Nashville, Tennessee.

The man allegedly discovered the affair between Maund and his girlfriend and called the businessman asking for money so as not to divulge everything he knew.

Maund is a Texas auto industry magnate. Instead of paying, he had his mistress and blackmailer killed, according to prosecutors. Information is from the Washington Post newspaper.

Mistress Holly Williams, 33, and her boyfriend William Lanway, 36, were shot dead on March 12, 2020, police said. The bodies were found inside a car.

The case, however, was only clarified by the investigation last Friday (10). Maund and three men – who would have received US$ 750,000 (approximately R$ 4.2 million) to perform the service – were arrested for kidnapping, murder and possession of a weapon.

The hit men are 47-year-old Gilad Peled, 46-year-old Byron Brockway, both of Austin, and 30-year-old Adam Carey of North Carolina.

Peled owns a private company that helps extortion victims, Speartip Security, according to the Department of Justice. Last Tuesday (7), Maund wrote a comment about the company’s internet services, which became complete proof of the crime.

“Speartip is very professional and above all they get the job done in a quick time. I can’t imagine using anyone else!!”, he wrote.

“Thank you for the kind words,” says the company’s response. “It’s always a pleasure to work with you.”

Keep reading

the case

Maund, who is married, had previously had a relationship with Holly Williams, and got back in touch in early 2020. He would travel to Nashville, where his wife lived, a few times a year to visit relatives.

When her boyfriend found out on March 1, he started sending threatening messages to the businessman. He wanted money so he wouldn’t expose the relationship, officials said.

On the same day, Maund contacted Gilad Peled, who in addition to owning the company that “responds to extortion demands,” according to his website, was a member of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli secret intelligence service, Mossad.

Peled reportedly delivered an “intelligence report” on Williams a few days later. He then contacted Adam Carey, who served in the US Navy, to keep an eye on the man.

On March 12, shooters Carey and Brockway cornered Holly and her boyfriend Lanway in the parking lot of the woman’s condominium. According to prosecutors, they shot Lanway several times.

Holly was then placed in a car and taken to another location, where she was executed. Authorities found the bodies only on April 12th.