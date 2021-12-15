US Reaches 800,000 Covid-19 Deaths, Over 50 Million Cases | World

The United States reached 800,000 deaths caused by Covid-19 this Tuesday (14), according to information from the Johns Hopkins University. The country also passed the mark of 50 million cases, according to the same source.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India, according to the university’s count.

As of Tuesday night, Johns Hopkins recorded 50,226,427 cases and 800,266 deaths in the country.

2 of 3 Washington Memorial Honors Covid’s 700,000 US Deaths — Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis REFILE Washington Memorial Honors Covid’s 700,000 US Deaths — Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis REFILE

In the US, 71.84% of the population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has the most deaths from the disease in the world in absolute numbers. The US is the 19th country with the highest number of deaths per 1 million inhabitants (the country has about 2,400 deaths per Covid-19 for every 1 million residents), according to the platform Our World in Data.

See below the 10 countries with the highest death rates per 1 million inhabitants according to Our World in Data:

Thousands killed by Covid-19 for every 1 million people Peru 6.05 Bulgaria 4.3 Bosnia 3.96 Hungary 3.78 Montenegro 3.74 Northern Macedonia 3.71 Czech Republic 3.21 Georgia 3.19 Romania 3.01 Brazil 2.88

Worldwide, the number of people killed by Covid-19 is over 5.3 million.

Among Americans who have died from Covid-19, the group hardest hit is the elderly. According to the newspaper “New York Times”, 75% of those killed by the disease in the country are 65 years or older.

Among Americans 65 and older, the death rate is one in every 100 people.

In 33 US states the number of deaths has increased in the past two weeks, according to the NBC network.

The US reached 700,000 deaths on October 1st. In June, the country had reached 600,000 deaths.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 450,000 people have died in the US after contracting Covid-19, equivalent to 57% of all deaths due to the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, the death toll from the virus exceeds the population of North Dakota.

3 of 3 Pedestrians wear protective masks in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens during the October 2020 New Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in New York — Photo: John Minchillo/AP Pedestrians wear protective masks in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens during the New York Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in October 2020 — Photo: John Minchillo/AP

Those who died this year were mostly people who were not vaccinated, according to health experts. Deaths have increased despite advances in patient care and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.