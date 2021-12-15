V reveals that he will get married

If you dream of marrying V from BTS, we have some very bad news for you. It is no longer on the market. In a preview of the package Season’s Greetings 2022, the group answered some interesting questions about them.

As expected, the quiz is a mess, promising plot twists, sass, and all sorts of questioning for fans to enjoy.

As Jimin told Jin, BTS just can’t live without each other! “And that’s how we age”, added Suga.

V, however, took life with BTS to the next level. He jokingly announced that he would marry, but it would be with his members! After all, nothing says “together forever” like a wedding band.

J-Hope nearly fell out of his chair laughing when Jungkook gave the ad a standing ovation! Poor V seemed to be backing away, but now it’s too late. The “news” came out.

BTS: Suga is proposed by ARMY and has better reaction

When it comes to BTS lives, nobody knows when they will happen. Sometimes there is a warning and ARMYs can prepare. Other times, there are no signs, and members will randomly appear to brighten up the fans’ days.

Today, before their concert on the 24th, “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE”, they showed up and drove the fans crazy. While some things are never right with BTS and live streams, something has become a regular occurrence during these events, and it has everything to do with ARMYs flirting with Suga!

As always, during live broadcasts, members were armed with their phones, reading ARMYs’ comments. In particular, V seemed to notice one that he felt needed to be read, and it was a fan saying, “Yoongi, marry me!“

However, it is not the first time that Suga has been asked to marry him. It seems like every time BTS airs, an ARMY is desperate to marry Suga, and each time he always has the best reactions to the comments.

If that wasn’t enough, fans have discovered that one culprit loved being the proposal bringer for Suga, and that’s V. In three previous live streams, when fans proposed Suga, it’s always V who noticed the comment and left his way to make sure he heard the comment.

However, it seems that it’s not just marriage proposals that V wanted to share with Suga. During the broadcast, V made sure that if he read any positive comments about Suga from the ARMYs, they would be heard. In particular, during the same broadcast, V read the fan comments. One said: “Yoongi, I got a tattoo on your name“.

Another comment that members don’t. got tired were: “Yoongi looks perfect in a beret.” While the BTS was amused, there’s no denying that he looked very happy in his black beret.

Suga is attacked by other members during a bath in the bathtub.

What Suga Wants Suga gets – unless it’s a relaxing bath in a hot tub where everyone behaves like mature adults. With BTS, this is out of the question.

Like all cats, Lil Meow Meow has a complicated relationship with water. In short, he hates it. Usually this is because the water is incredibly cold. Hot springs, on the other hand, are friends with Suga. At least it should have been.

In episode 5 of Bon Voyage 4, the BTS stopped at a hot spring to rejuvenate. Things were going well for Suga until RM suggested a water war. Jin threw the first splash and suddenly the fight for water was a war for water.

When the splash finally stopped, everyone was completely soaked. Suga stood up and announced that he was an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire (crossed water?). Once again, he found himself living in an “unfair society”.

Jimin taunts Jungkook by comparing him to Suga

On October 13, Jungkook and BTS’s J-Hope fulfilled Jimin’s wish by joining him for his birthday broadcast. Jungkook arrived first, after working out at HYBE’s gym. He sang “Happy Birthday” to Jimin and chatted with fans.

How about a gift? “Birthday gift is being shipped here by boat”, said Jungkook. In response, Jimin provoked the Golden Maknae by comparing him to Suga. “So, you’re becoming more like Suga, right?” he said, laughing. “You are making a comment, but there’s nothing to show in reality.”

Jungkook said that although he wasn’t always “good at giving birthday presents to members”, he decided to put more effort into choosing “sincere” gifts for them. How sweet!

CHECK OUT MORE: BTS: What do the moon signs of Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook say about them?

Jimin of BTS reveals what made him uncomfortable

Jimin, from BTS, performed a live to celebrate his 26th birthday. During the broadcast, the artist revealed what he’s been doing recently, talked about the birthday gifts he received and much more. However, he also showed that he was feeling shy that day.

Talking looking at the camera felt strange to Jimin and reminded him of how he felt in the past. “Why does it feel like we’ve gone back in time? Even the camera looks weird,” he began.

“When we were on set, there were these cameras that were filming for backstage video and I felt so uncomfortable looking at them,” reports the singer. Not feeling confident, Jimin reveals that he has decided to take on a strong personality in front of the cameras.

These days he’s much more confident and can face a camera more easily, but he still wonders why he wasn’t honest with himself. “I should have been honest and said it was weird. Why did I pretend?”

Jimin, from BTS, makes a million dollar donation to the foundation on his birthday

Jimin of BTS celebrated his 26th birthday with a gesture of solidarity. The star made a generous donation to a South Korean foundation as a way to repay the love he receives from fans.

According to the website Koreaboo, Jimin donated more than 100 million won (about R$463,000) to the Green Umbrella’s Children Foundation.

As a result, Jimin is now a member of the Green Noble Club, reserved only for people who have donated over 100 million won to the organization over a period of 5 years or less.

BTS members “troll” Jimin on his birthday

Jimin is turning 26 and the members of BTS decided to celebrate the date in style: trolling the birthday boy.

For starters, Jin decided to give a very economical gift for Jimin’s birthday. In fact, he crossed all the limits of the economy. Like previous years, he was the first to wish his friend a happy birthday.

However, instead of buying a card for Jimin, Jin was stingy and wrote “Jimin, happy birthday..” on a torn piece of cardboard.

Remember, this isn’t the first time Jin has given Jimin a thrifty birthday card. Last year he used a piece of toilet paper.

J-Hope was the second member to troll Jimin on his birthday. First, he joined Weverse to ask fans what photos he posted on his friend’s birthday last year.

After fans helped him out, J-Hope went to Twitter to post new photos and videos. First, J-Hope shared a funny video of Jimin’s dancing on set. “Cute”, says the subtitle.

Then J-Hope posted a video of Jimin starring in an even sillier moment: he trips over himself as he dances and falls. The subtitle? “Sexy”.

In the third video, Jimin makes his own sound effects while boxing with Jungkook. “Lovely,” says the caption.

The last post is a series of photos of Jimin in relaxed moments behind the scenes of BTS footage. However, the icing on the cake is a hilarious click in which he appears brushing his teeth.

Later, J-Hope came to Weverse and explained that he had edited the hilarious photo but accidentally tweeted the original version. “Anyway, happy birthday Jimin”, completed the artist.