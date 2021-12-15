Vaccine applied 6 months ago does not cover version of H3N2 that causes high cases of flu in SP and Rio | Health

The cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are showing a sharp curve of cases of Influenza H3N2, specifically the Darwin variant – detected in the city of Australia that receives the same name.

A warning point, pointed out by the interviewees by the g1, is that the flu vaccine was given more than 6 months ago, which may have reduced the response against the disease and, most importantly, it doesn’t have an action against this specific version of the virus.

“In São Paulo, it’s increasing. In Rio, it was absurd. It’s not that it just increased: from one week to the next, it’s a curve that is a straight upwards, it went up more than 10 times. And now, we’re in São Paulo is starting to pick up this increase”, said Celso Granato, infectious disease physician and clinical director of Grupo Fleury.

According to Granato, there is an upward trend in cases of H3N2 in São Paulo. According to him, in Rio, the cases of Influenza have already surpassed those of Covid-19. In São Paulo, although the coronavirus is in decline, it still dominates the number of infections detected. If the trend confirms, the situation could reverse and become the same as that of Cariocas in the near future.

“First of all, it’s not H1N1. What’s giving is H3N2, which is a cousin of it. And what happens is that this vaccine we gave this year doesn’t cover well against H3N2. The vaccine has H3N2. , but not specifically this one that is running, which is Darwin”, explained the infectious disease specialist.

“Besides, people took this vaccine six months ago. We vaccinate against the flu in May, June. So, you have a vaccine that doesn’t cover very well and that you already took six months ago”, he added .

THE g1 contacted the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo State Secretariat to obtain official disease notification data. Until the latest update of this article, there had been no response.

Nancy Bellei, an Influenza consultant for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and a professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), also points to an increase in cases and said that “in the last three weeks there has been an increase in the number of people with Influenza H3N2 who have been hospitalized and hospitalized. And sometimes, the patient is hospitalized for a week, 10 days.”

“In the last week of November, which was Friday, December 3rd, we have already had 19 patients. What we noticed is that it was progressively increasing. From the weekend until now, today is Tuesday ( 14), we have at least 9 patients who were hospitalized and had Influenza. We are noticing that week by week is increasing”, said Bellei, who refers to the numbers only at Hospital São Paulo, where she is the testing coordinator.

Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe, a project that monitors cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, explains that he has not yet received notifications from the Ministry of Health made until Sunday (12). According to him, the data is usually sent on Mondays or Tuesdays, but, due to hacker attacks suffered in recent days, the folder may have a “bottleneck”.

“We have no information for the time being. Only last week’s bulletin that pointed to a very clear scenario in Rio and indicative of the resumption of growth [do Influenza], even if it still takes, in other states. This increase in other states had no recent laboratory results indicating that it could already be an effect of Influenza. Only in Rio did laboratory data already suggest this,” he said.

Granato explains that when the Influenza virus is classified, “a number in the H and a number in the N” is placed. So there’s H1N1, H2N1, H2N2 and, in this case, H3N2.

“You have all the combinations. Now the ones that are most frequent are H1N1 and H3N2. Now, within each of them… why does she call it Darwin? The World Health Organization ranks it according to the first place that the virus has been identified. And it’s a city in Australia called Darwin. That’s why it’s the H3N2 of the Darwin variant,” Granato said.

The infectologist explains that the variant appeared recently and that, when the vaccine was applied about 6 months ago, the virus was not known and “there was no way to make a vaccine with it”.

“In next year’s vaccine, the WHO has already ordered Darwin to be placed, but that will only be ready for us there in March or April”, he informed.