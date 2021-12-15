Vaccine passport for Brazilians and foreign residents will be valid from this Tuesday

With decision, whoever leaves the country from this Tuesday, 14th, is obliged to present the document; who left before the determination of the STF will not need to show the certificate

Tânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency Document proving vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory for Brazilians and foreign residents to return to the country



the minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of Federal Court of Justice (STF) decided that the vaccine passport for Brazilians and foreigners living in the Brazil will start to take effect from this Tuesday, 14. With the decision, Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country who leave Brazil will be obliged to present the document. Those who left the country before the decision taken by the minister must follow the previous determinations, without having to present the document. “Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil, who left the country up to the date of this decision, are subject to the rules in force prior to the granting of the injunction and, therefore, are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination or quarantine on return, but obliged the presentation of a document evidencing the performance of a PCR test or another accepted for screening for infection by the Covid-19, with a negative or undetectable result”, determined Barroso in the decision. However, the determination does not specify what will happen to unvaccinated travelers arriving in the country.