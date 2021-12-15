Verstappen Regrets Hamilton Defeat and Praises Rival: “Amazing Driver” | formula 1

Despite having starred with Lewis Hamilton in one of the most intense rivalries of recent years in Formula 1, the animosity between the Brit and Max Verstappen, world champion after winning the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday, does not exceed the tracks. The RBR pilot, who revealed to have been congratulated by his rival, did not spare praise for his opponent and lamented the way in which the seven-time champion lost the title.

– Of course there was an incredibly happy side and a disappointed side. I felt for Lewis. He did everything right the entire race, but F1 can be very unpredictable. It could be the other way around too; I would be controlling the race and would lose it on the last lap. Unfortunately, that’s part of it,” Verstappen commented.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to become F1 champion

1 of 2 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Embrace After Abu Dhabi F1 GP — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen embrace after F1 Abu Dhabi GP — Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The pair, who took turns leading the championship throughout the year, reached the last stage of 2021 in Abu Dhabi tied at the Worlds: both totaled 369.5 points, which made their victory at the Yas Marina Circuit decisive.

Verstappen started from pole but lost his position to Hamilton, who then led the 57 laps that followed the start of the race. However, a safety car triggered by Nicholas Latifi’s crash after fighting for 15th place with Mick Schumacher changed the fate of the race.

Hamilton and Verstappen’s fierce rivalry marked 2021 in F1 history

Luciano Burti and Rafael Lopes analyze results from the Abu Dhabi GP and F1 season

The yellow flags were thrown and Verstappen visited the pits once more, to adopt soft tires. By the restart, his disadvantage to Hamilton had dissipated and he made the decisive overtake at turn 5 of the 58th and final lap.

The procedure of the race stewards was questioned. Drivers and teams did not understand the reason why, under the safety car, only a few cars that took a turn were allowed to overtake the leaders and get rid of the first placed – according to the regulations, the measure must apply to all or none.

Check the final classification of F1 in 2021

This caused Mercedes to file a protest against the result of the race and another in which it invokes Article 48.8 of the F1 Sporting Regulations to accuse Verstappen of overtaking under a yellow flag. the Dutchman was putting the car in front of Hamilton before the restart. However, the protests were denied, although the team promised to appeal.

2 of 2 Safety car leads the field in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP — Photo: XPB Images Safety car leads the field in the closing laps of the F1 Abu Dhabi GP — Photo: XPB Images

What would be Hamilton’s historic octa-championship became the also historic inaugural title of Verstappen, the first Dutch champion in the 71-year-old category. Still, Verstappen is betting that his rival will be back very soon, despite last Sunday’s disappointment:

– Lewis is a great sportsman. But racing is like that and we all have to deal with it, whether it’s positive or negative. He’s coming back really strong because he’s an amazing driver.