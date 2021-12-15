Victor Igoh on ex-fiancée, Sthe Matos: “Obviously I’m going to find her!”

The influencer Victor Igoh spoke with the column LeoDias this Tuesday afternoon (12/14). The ex-fiancé of Sthe Matos confirmed that he is in São Paulo, but said he was surprised to find out that he is staying at the same hotel as the relatives of the participants in the reality A Fazenda 13. Asked about a possible meeting with his ex, he did not hesitate. : “Obviously I’ll find her”, he replied.

Victor stated that he is in São Paulo on business, stressed that he does not follow the RecordTV program and said that he is not aware of the attraction’s closing schedule. “They sent me a video of Rico’s mother saying she wanted to meet me and that we were in the same location. I’m not here to go into the final, on reality TV, nothing like that! It has nothing to do with each other. I didn’t even know that today was all this situation”, he said, with an air of surprise.

Our report, then, wanted to know if the influencer intends to find the ex-fiancée, who is at risk of leaving the dispute for R$ 1.5 million soon. Again, a firm response: “Obviously I’m going to find her. There is a whole situation, which involves family, which involves children, etc. Finding her is an attitude of manhood. And I don’t have any kind of hurt or anger at her for anything.”

At the end of the conversation, even after stating that he doesn’t follow A Fazenda, Victor Igoh made a point of leaving a hunch about Sthe’s fate in the reality show: “I don’t think she’s going out today, okay?”.

