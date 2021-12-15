Video shows Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra design

The leaks on the Galaxy S22 don’t stop happening. After images of the cell phone appeared on the internet, the leak expert known as OnLeaks posted a video showing the look of the three smartphones of the series, which will arrive in 2022.

In a Twitter post, journalist Steve Hemmerstoffer showed a video of the “dummy” models from Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Within seconds, the images display the design of the devices, including the compartment for S Pen which is present in the most powerful edition of the line.

The “dummy” versions of cell phones are unfinished editions of the devices and do not have a system. The purpose of the product is to help companies that create covers and accessories, for example. That is, despite not representing the final edition of the devices, the devices serve as a good guideline for what we will be able to see in 2022.

S Pen on S22 Ultra and many cameras

The aforementioned S Pen presence on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the main new features of Samsung’s upcoming cell phone line. The novelty could end up “killing” the Galaxy Note line, which ended up not gaining a new member in 2021.

The images also show that Samsung shouldn’t skimp on cellphone cameras. While the S22 and S22+ must have three sensors, the Ultra version must have up to five image capture modules, according to leaks. As for the launch, the line should be officially unveiled on February 8, according to speculation.