Vivo launches action for customers to buy iPhone 13 for R$ 13

Vivo launches the “Resgate Unforgettable do Vivo Valoriza” action, the company’s relationship program, for its customers. The action will take place between December 14 and 23, where the first 13 customers who are more agile and answer the correct surprise question, will be able to buy the iPhone 13 for only R$ 13.

For the first time, Unforgettable Rescue will be valid for all Vivo Valoriza categories: Purple, Silver, Gold, Platinum and V. The action will take place on December 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd. at 1:13 pm, Brasília time, and between the 20th and 23rd, Platinum and V customers will have more chances to win, as 1 and 2 handsets will be released for exclusive redemption for the categories.

To participate in the Unforgettable Resgate, you must be a Vivo customer for at least 30 days, in Post-paid, Control or who have Internet for home, landline or TV packages) and belong to any category of Vivo Valoriza. Customers with Post-Pago, Controle or who have internet at home, landline or TV are automatically registered in the program.

The iPhone 13 128GB in Black/Midnight will be available for redemption in the action, and the 13 winners will have 48 hours to make the purchase on Vivo’s Online Store.

To check all the rules and participate in the action, simply access the website http://vivo.tl/13reais on the days and times indicated and answer a surprise question. The action is being publicized on the operator’s social networks with the special presence of former player Zagallo, who takes part as the protagonist of the brand’s films at the launch of the device.

For those who do not want to test their luck or cannot be one of the Unforgettable Rescue winners, Vivo has special conditions with a discount of up to R$3,000 with Vivo Renova, up to 21 installments on credit cards, free shipping on online store and up to 10% cashback on the Vivo Itaucard card.

Check out the video: