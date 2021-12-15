Vivo sells iPhone 13 for R$ 13 in ‘Valoriza’ program share

THE Alive started this Tuesday (14) a new special action for customers who are part of the Valoriza relationship program. Whoever participates in the campaign will have the chance to buy one iPhone 13 for R$13, a nice discount on the cell phone from apple which currently costs from R$ 6,599.

In this new promotion Unforgettable Rescue, the operator will sell iPhone 13s at a reduced price in two time windows: between the 14th to the 17th and also from the 20th to the 23rd of December. The action will always take place at 1:13 pm (Eastern Time) on the dates mentioned, including a surprise question — whoever is more agile and answers the question correctly can complete the purchase.

According to the company, 13 customers will have the opportunity to purchase the phone at the promotional price, a iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage, in black/midnight. On Apple’s online store, this variant sells for R$7,599 at the moment.

For this edition of Unforgettable Resgate, the campaign will be open to customers of all categories of Vivo Values: Purple, Silver, Gold, Platinum and V. Those who are part of the Platinum and V modalities will have a double chance between the 20th and the 23rd, when extra redemptions exclusive to those registered in them will be released.

How to participate in the action?

Those interested in buying an iPhone 13 for R$ 13 must be customers of the operator for at least 30 days and enrolled in Vivo Valoriza. Users of post-paid, Controle, home internet, landline and TV plans are automatically registered in the relationship program.

If you meet the requirements, just go to the promotional action website on the days and times of the campaign and pay attention to the surprise question. Whoever responds faster and more correctly will be able to redeem their smartphone on Vivo’s online store, within a maximum period of 48 hours, paying only R$ 13.