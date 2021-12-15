Volkswagen increases agreement for POS and reduces readjustment in new negotiation – 12/14/2021 – Market

Volkswagen workers in São Bernardo do Campo approved this Tuesday (14) a new agreement with the automaker to avoid layoffs at the ABC factory.

The PDV (Voluntary Dismissal Program) now offers between 35 and 45 salaries for those who decide to join. The previous plan provided between 25 and 35 salaries.

According to the ABC Metallurgist Union, the company claims that it currently has a surplus of around 2,350 workers. Of this total, 1,900 are on lay-off, which is the temporary suspension of contracts, and another 450 were working in the third production shift, which is closed.

The agreement approved by the metallurgists also includes a reduction in the readjustment index that will be applied to salaries in March 2022. On the base date, according to the union, a discount of 4.5% will be applied to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index ) of the period.

The original agreement already provided for a 1.5% discount. With the change, 3% of this rebate will be reversed in the payment of the health insurance, which is now fully paid by Volkswagen.

In a statement, the president of the union, Wagner Santana, known as Wagnão, said that the automaker’s difficulties come from the global semiconductor crisis.

“The next few months will be extremely critical at Volks, there is a stoppage at the Taubaté plant and here production has decreased. The third shift has no prospect of a return until at least the second half of 2023. In light of this situation, our role as a union is to foresee us to the problems and try to solve them in a way that gives the worker some peace of mind,” he said.