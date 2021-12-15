Washing of dirty clothes flops and presents plants of the edition· TV News

The washing of dirty clothes that took place at dawn this Tuesday (14) in A Fazenda 13 left a lot to be desired. The shacks took a back seat, as all pedestrians, including those who don’t usually stand, received prized envelopes. Marina Ferrari was the one who took the top prize: a 0km car.

The dynamic, which was called Galeria das Tretas, brought together all the workers, except Nego do Borel and Fernanda Medrado, who had their contracts interrupted, and Liziane Gutierrez, who contracted Covid-19. Adriane Galisteu was the one who led the reunion.

The activity worked as follows: there were six galleries with photos of specific shacks, each with numbered envelopes. After the participants watched and discussed the crap, a pawn was drawn to choose one of the winning envelopes and give away another two or three, with each participant being allowed to win only one envelope.

The shacks exhibited were the coffee that Rico Melquiades threw away, Marina Ferrari’s revolt with Dynho Alves’ jokes, Solange Gomes’ discussions with Valentina Francavilla and Erasmo Viana, pedestrians’ dissatisfaction with Erika Schneider’s mandate and the jacket from the ex-MTV that Dayane tore with a knife.

With each fight shown on the screen, the involved pawns had the opportunity to justify their sides and whether they understood or not. Valentina and Solange, for example, returned to exchanging barbs, while the scene of the knifed jacket caused a little general discussion.

Other than that, most pawns made up. At the end of the dynamic, each pawn opened their envelope and discovered what they won. Prizes varied between R$ 2 thousand, motorcycle and car. All were awarded, including those who didn’t even open their mouths, like Sthefane Matos and Tiago Piquilo.

See who won what:

Stefane – R$ 5 thousand

Rich – BRL 3 thousand

Mussunzinho – R$ 2 thousand

Aline Mineiro – R$ 2 thousand

Lary Bottino – R$ 8 thousand

Solange – BRL 10 thousand

Dayane – BRL 3 thousand

Tiago – R$ 5 thousand

Arcrebiano de Araújo – R$ 8 thousand

Erasmus – R$ 2 thousand

Dynho Alves – R$ 3 thousand

Valentina – R$ 5 thousand

Erika – BRL 10 thousand

Tati Quebra Barraco – R$ 2 thousand

MC Gui – BRL 3 thousand

Mileide Mihaile – R$ 5 thousand

Gui Araujo – Motorcycle 0km

Victor Pecoraro – R$ 15 thousand

Marina – 0km car

