Wesley Moraes says he is “very happy” with the interest of Palmeiras and does not rule out a return to Brazil in 2022 | palm trees

While Palmeiras assesses the possibility of moving forward in negotiations with Wesley Moraes, the attacker does not want to get involved in speculations about his future. But a return to Brazil in 2022 is not an idea discarded by the athlete.

At 25, Wesley belongs to Aston Villa, from England, but was loaned this season to Club Brugge, from Belgium, and has not had a great succession in the starting lineup. In Brazil, Verdão is one of the possibilities.

– I do not rule out returning to Brazil at this time. Even more if you are going to play for a team that will play for titles, which has a very good work structure and a very high-level squad. I try to focus on my field work and leave this part of the negotiations with my managers. They lead and give me what is really important at the time they think it’s important – said the player, through his press office.

Wesley Moraes belongs to Aston Villa

At Palmeiras, the name of the attacker has the approval of the technical committee led by Abel Ferreira. The club seeks to hire at least one center forward in the market.

In addition to the Portuguese coach’s desire to have one more option for the position, Verdão should not have Luiz Adriano and Willian in 2022.

– I’m very happy (with Palmeiras’ interest). It is a sign that my work is being recognized by a great football club in the world. This gives me even more courage to continue working – he said.

Wesley alongside Gabriel Jesus: 1.92m striker is the national team's attraction

After playing for Trencin, from Slovakia, and Club Brugge, from Belgium, Wesley Moraes was signed by Aston Villa in 2019 for 25 million euros. In England, he had immediate prominence and was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team’s friendlies against Argentina and South Korea.

In January 2020, however, the forward suffered a knee injury that took him off the pitch for more than a year. He was loaned to Club Brugge this season to regain his playing rhythm.

– I’m 100% ready to play. Recovery was excellent. Aston Villa understood that returning to Belgium would be beneficial to my recovery. Since I knew the club, the way of playing and the atmosphere was favorable. Now it’s up to games and goals to continue.