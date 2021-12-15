What a fright! New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion starts at R$170

And on consoles? A little more

Ubisoft announced yesterday the DLC Dawn of Ragnarök by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the biggest expansion in the history of the franchise and that will guarantee around 35 hours of gameplay. It seems to be a big deal, both in content and in price. Dawn of Ragnarök won’t be cheap at all, costing BRL 200 on consoles and BRL 170 on PC.

You can’t expect something so grand, without costing you money. Expansions like that and Blood and Wine from The Witcher 3, which bring practically a new game and dozens of extra hours of gameplay, don’t usually arrive every day. If you are very interested in playing as Odin, it’s good to keep collecting the coins until the day. March 10th, launch date of the expansion.

As Dawn of Ragnarök will be a new season content, it is part of the second year of the game, the current Season Pass is not valid for the new expansion. With it you can access the other two expansions: Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, in addition to the bonus quest The Legend of Beowulf. So none of the new expansion.

Season Pass is currently on sale at Ubisoft Connect (PC) for R$80 (from R$160), each of the two expansions is R$50 (from R$100). On the PlayStation, the two expansions cost R$103.90 each, on the Xbox they are for R$109.95 each. Season Pass on PS Store costs R$164.90 and on Xbox it’s on sale for R$82.47. The official description of the new expansion says:



“In a stunning world of Norse Mythology, invaders of ice and fire threaten the fate of the Nine Worlds. The dwarf realm of Svartalfheim is collapsing and, amidst the chaos, Odin’s beloved son Baldr has been taken prisoner by Surtr , the immortal giant of fire.

Eivor must face his fate as Odin, the Norse god of battle and wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate journey through an impressive world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your child from the punishment of the gods. A war starts. A world ends. It’s the Dawn of Ragnarök.”

Today marks the arrival of update 1.4.1 from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bringing new difficulty setting options in stealth, combat and exploration, in addition to the crossover between AC Valhalla and Odyssey, with free missions in both games.

