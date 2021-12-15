what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – While the market awaits the outcome of the monetary policy meeting in the United States, futures for futures operate close to stability, with a rise of 0.01%, while futures for 100 and for 0.16% and 0 .02%, respectively.

At 9:20 am, in Brazil, the rises by 0.33%, while the fall by 0.18%, at R$ 5.6930.

Still with incomplete data due to the hacker attack, Brazil registered on Tuesday 92 new deaths by Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 616,970, informed the Ministry of Health. 3,826 new cases of coronaviruses, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,195,775.

Former president Lula (PT) would reach 48% of the votes in the first round of the 2022 presidential elections, according to a survey by IPEC. The current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would appear in second place, with 21% of the votes. The names of “third way” appear in sequence, with former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 6%, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5%, and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%.

The survey was carried out between the 9th and 13th of December, with 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points.

The poll also listened to voters’ opinions about the current government. 19% of respondents rate management as excellent or good, 25% as fair and 55% as bad or very bad. Finally, 68% of people disapprove of the way Bolsonaro governs, against 27% who approve and 4% who do not know how to respond.

Also in the political news, the Chamber of Deputies approved in the first round part of the PEC dos Precatórios. The slice authorizes the government not to pay the entirety of the judicial debts and makes it possible to pay the Auxílio Brasil with an installment of R$ 400.

News of the day

Meat – China has announced that it will allow imports of products from Brazil to resume. Beijing has resumed imports of Brazilian boneless beef products from animals under 30 months old, according to a published document. Shipments had been suspended since September, when a case of “mad cow” was identified in Brazil.

IBC-Br – The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) fell 0.40% in October over September, with seasonally adjusted data, the Central Bank reported. The drop was stronger than the 0.20% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

IGP-10 – The General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) dropped 0.14% in December compared to November, when it had risen 1.19%, and accumulated a 17.30% jump in 2021, driven by price increases in products whose harvests were affected by drought.

Oil and Gas – The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) predicts that, with the auction of the Atapu and Sépia fields, to be held next Friday, the 17th, Brazilian production of e will be increased by 12%. The expectation is that the two fields will receive investments of R$ 204 billion and that R$ 120 billion will be collected in government participation and taxes for the government, in addition to generating about 160 thousand direct and indirect jobs.

BR of the Sea – The rapporteur of BR do Mar, deputy Gurgel (PSL-RJ), once again included in the opinion of the matter the resumption of the special tax regime for the port sector, known as Reporto (Tax Regime for Incentives for the Modernization and Expansion of the Port Structure). The reactivation of benefit had been removed from the first report of the proposal, which faced a strong reaction from companies in the port sector.

Agriculture – The Gross Value of Agricultural Production (VBP) in Brazil is expected to reach BRL 1.113 trillion in 2021, up 10% compared to 2020, estimated the Ministry of Agriculture, noting that there was a greater increase in crop revenues.

Fitch – The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Brazil’s sovereign credit rating in foreign currency at “BB-“, with a negative outlook, which in turn reflects negative risks to the economy, public finances and the debt trajectory.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Participates in the Forum Moderniza Brasil – Business Environment; Participates in the Dinner in Homage to the Brazilian Government for Humanitarian Aid to the Lebanese People.

Paulo Guedes – Participates in the Moderniza Brasil Solemnity – Business Environment; Participate in the Dinner in honor of the Brazilian government’s support for humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in Brasilia.

corporate news

Gerdau (SA:) – Gerdau and Metalúrgica Gerdau (SA:) elected Rafael Dorneles Japur to hold the positions of Vice President and Investor Relations Officer at the companies. The executive takes office on January 1, 2022, with the retirement of Harley Lorentz Scardoelli.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras raised the asking price for at least one of the refineries in the middle of the sale process, frustrating some buyers and delaying the promised break in the refining monopoly, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

Vibra Energia (SA:) – Vibra Energia announced that it will pay the second installment of interest on equity in the total amount of R$ 148,547,535.44 on December 23, 2021. However, due to the share buyback program, the amount per share may vary slightly due to the number of shares outstanding.

Raia Drogasil (SA:) – Raia Drogasil’s Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity in the gross amount to be paid per share, which is R$0.03521213027 until May 31, 2022, at an opportune date yet to be decided. The distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$41,000,000.00, for payment on December 15, 2021, was also approved.

Qualicorp (SA:) – The Securities Council (CVM) unanimously acquitted the former Qualicorp board, including its founder, José Seripieri Filho, in a case of the executive’s retention contract, known as Júnior, disclosed to the market in 2018.

Goal (SA:) – The National Aviation Agency (Anac) denied Gol’s appeal to try to overturn a R$2.3 million fine imposed on the airline because of irregularities committed by the company at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, in 2014, according to the column by Lauro Jardim, in the newspaper O Globo.

smiles – The CEO of Smiles (SA:), Andre Fehlauer, is leaving the company to take over as CEO of Livelo, the loyalty program of EloPar, a partnership between Banco do Brasil (SA:) and Bradesco (SA:), according to Neofeed.

Eneva (SA:) – Eneva bought the Focus Energy (SA:) for R$920 million, according to the Brazil Journal.