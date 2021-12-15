Whatsapp and Pix should integrate, says Campos Neto – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – Main news from the financial market

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Tuesday (14) that Pix and the payment system via WhatsApp will be integrated. During a virtual event, he commented, however, that he does not only want this company operating in the domestic market. “We don’t just want WhatsApp, but also Google… everyone. BC is offering everyone to compete at the same level,” he said. “We only authorize WhatsApp because we believe it is ready for action and I think that WhatsApp and Pix will integrate”, he highlighted.

Campos Neto made these statements during the “6th annual Global Technology Summit (GTS)”, promoted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India (CI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of India. He participates in the panel “Unified Payment Interface: Building Digital Roads”. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a payment system platform developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“The only thing that matters is that we have a system that can have competition. We are not worried about whether it will be a big player or a small player”, he stated. He also said that he doesn’t like to impose anything on the market, just to impose competition. “Competition is better than regulation in many cases,” he said.

