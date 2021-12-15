WhatsApp Announces New Security and Privacy Functions

Before the end of the year, WhatsApp will release some security and privacy updates. One of them to keep you from feeling embarrassed.

On Tuesday (14), Meta’s instant messaging application announced that users will be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them, allowing them to rewrite them if they contain errors. This feature will reach all WhatsApp users in the coming days.

In addition, “in the coming weeks” you will be able to choose from more privacy options for temporary messages in the app.

The feature launched last year on the premise that “not all messages need to be saved forever” now allows messages to be deleted within 24 hours or up to 90 days after submission, at the user’s discretion. The seven-day option was already available, and in the summer, the feature that makes photos and videos disappear after they’ve been viewed once was launched.

Among the new features, users will also be able to activate temporary messages by default and use them in group chats.

However, keep in mind that not all temp messages will disappear as there are certain limitations. For example, when you reply to a temp message, it may remain in the chat, just like if you forward a temp message to a conversation that has temp messages disabled.

This option can be enabled by default for all individual chats under “Settings”, then “Account”, “Privacy” and “Default duration”.

In terms of security, the messaging app, which has about 2 billion users worldwide, according to Statista data, is about to launch a new function related to the visible status, or not, of your last connection.

The new possibility, first reported by WABetaInfo, would hide your connection status from people you haven’t saved in your contacts or you’ve never chatted with.

“We are excited to release this update that improves the privacy and security of our users, making it harder for people you don’t know or have not talked to to see your last connection or WhatsApp status. This won’t change anything between you and your friends, family or companies you know and are already in touch with,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told CNN.

According to the company, this update is in the process of distribution, so there is no specific date for its release.

This is a translated text. Click here to read the original.