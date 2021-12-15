WhatsApp lets you listen to audio before sending; see how to use







Whatsapp Photo: HStocks / iStock

THE Whatsapp launched this Tuesday, 14, an update to the application that allows users to listen to the audio before sending – the idea is that people can review what they said and how they said it, and even pause the audio to continue the conversation later. According to the company, the feature will be available on all systems, both on the cell phone and on the computer.

The button to re-listen to the audio appears as soon as the user finishes the recording – after the check, the user chooses to delete or send the recording.

In recent months, WhatsApp has been investing in new recording features. In May, the company announced an audio acceleration feature, which increases recording speed by up to 2x.

Here’s how to use the new function in audio conversations:

1 – Open an individual or group conversation;

2 – Tap the microphone and slide it to start recording hands free;

3 – Start talking;

4 – Once finished, tap the stop icon;

5 – Tap the play icon to listen to your recording. You can also tap anywhere in the recording to play it back from that point;

6 – Tap the trash icon to delete the voice message or tap send to complete the sending.