Who arrives? Who leaves? Check out the Fluminense window so far

It is time for intense movement in the ball market. With the end of the season, the board of Fluminense is agitated to reinforce its team for the dispute of Pre-Libertadores 2022, which starts in February of the next year. There are many names speculated (or under negotiation) that may arrive, and others that may leave, either by the end of a contract or negotiated with other clubs.

After announcement of Felipe Melo as the 1st reinforcement of the Team de Guerreiros for the next year this last Monday, this tuesday, Fluminense sent the hiring of striker Willian Bigode and set up with Abel Braga to be his coach in 2022.

Check out, so far, how Tricolor’s updated hiring window is:

WHO ARRIVES (OFFICIAL)

Felipe Melo – steering wheel ✅

WHO CAN ARRIVE (INTEREST OR IN NEGOTIATION)

David Duarte – defender [falta só o anúncio] ⌛️

Mario Pineida – Left-back [falta só o anúncio] ⌛️

Abel Braga – technician [falta só o anúncio] ⌛️

Willian Mustache – forward [encaminhado] ⌛️

Germán Cano – forward

Gilberto – striker

Cristiano – left back

Mailson – goalkeeper

Jean Pyerre – half

Ricardo Goulart – attacking midfielder

Miguel Borja – forward

WHO CAN LEAVE (NEGOTIATED OR END OF CONTRACT)

Egidio – left back [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

João Lopes – goalkeeper [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

Hudson – steering wheel [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

Reginaldo – defender [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

Abel Hernández – striker [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

Wellington – steering wheel [fim de contrato 31/12] ⌛️

Bobadilla – attacker

Muriel – goalkeeper

Lucca – striker

Matheus Ferraz – defender

Khazars – half

Danilo Barcelos – left-back

WHO LEAVES (OFFICIAL)

For now, no exit has been made official by the club ❌