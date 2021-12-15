who deserves 2nd place?

The grand finale of season thirteen will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 and the official voting is already underway! Although only first place takes home the dream prize and is the position most sought after by the competitors, we want to know your opinion about the second place on the podium of the season. Who deserves to be crowned runner-up? Vote for the DCI 2021 Farm poll and share your opinion!

The Farm 2021 Poll

Rich

The comedian is the favorite to take the award, he was the season’s participant who gained the most followers on social media and had a much talked about trajectory in the program. But if Rico’s favoritism doesn’t materialize and he loses the R$1.5 million grand prize, do you think he deserves second place on the podium? Vote for the DCI Farm 2021 poll!

In the consultation carried out this Wednesday morning (15) in the partials of UOL and DCI, Rico appears in first: 56.90% in the DCI (more than 24 thousand votes in total) and 50.68% in UOL (more than 11 thousand votes counted in total). On Instagram, the famous has 3.3 million followers.

Solange in the A Fazenda 2021 poll

The ex-Banheira do Gugu remained strong in the game and managed to come back from several fields. The famous won a place in the final in the same hot seat as Rico and has a fan of the show who thinks she deserves the runner-up crown. What do you think? Let DCI know in the comments!

In the DCI partial, the famous is with 4.74% and takes the fourth position in the ranking, in the UOL poll, the participant appears in third with 7.19%. On Instagram, Solange has 641,000 followers.

Arcrebian deserves 2nd place?

A face that was marked in realities in this year of 2021, Arcrebiano managed to go far in A Fazenda, the pawn did not have the same achievement when he participated in Big Brother Brasil and No Limite. Does he deserve to take second place? So far the famous has held this position in partial votes. Vote for The Farm 2021 poll and share your opinion with DCI!

In the poll A Fazenda 2021 by DCI, Arcrebiano takes the second position with 33.27% of the votes, while he adds 35.20% in UOL. On Instagram, the model has 6.1 million followers.

Marina

The digital influencer earned her place in the show’s final, does she deserve to win the reality show or get the runner-up crown? Vote for DCI’s The Farm 2021 poll! The famous was quoted to participate in the 2020 season of the rural reality show, but only now has it really got a spot in Record’s confinement.

In the partial vote of the DCI, the famous one has 4.92% of the votes and occupies the third position on the list, while in the poll A Fazenda 2021 by UOL, the person is in last, with 6.92% of the votes.

2nd place award from A Fazenda 2021

In the last edition of the program, the runner-up won a 0KM car to take home, for now, Record has yet to say whether the award will be repeated this season.

See all the participants who ranked second in the history of the Farm:

Danni Carlos (The Farm 1)

André Segatti (The Farm 2)

Sérgio Abreu (The Farm 3)

Monique Evans (The Farm 4)

Felipe Folgosi (The Farm 5)

Denise Rocha (The Farm 6)

Babi Rossi (The Farm 7)

Ana Paula Minerato (The Farm 8)

Marcos Härter (The Farm 9)

João Zoli (The Farm 10)

Hariany Almeida (The Farm 11)

Biel (The Farm 12)

