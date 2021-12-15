Who is Grupo Taunsa, new Corinthians sponsor

The return of defensive midfielder Paulinho to Corinthians introduced fans to a previously unknown name: Grupo Taunsa, in the agribusiness sector. The company was announced today (15th) as a new sponsor, with the Alvinegro idol as the poster boy for the partnership with the club.

Grupo Taunsa is now headquartered in Campinas, but started in Araçatuba-SP, in 2008, with activity limited to daily food production. Afterwards, it expanded, acquired land in Mato Grosso and began to invest heavily in grain production. The group currently plants, stores and trades soy and corn both domestically and to West African countries.

The company is an arm of a conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, ARJ Holding, which, through its subsidiaries, operates all over the world and in the most diverse sectors, from oil extraction to the real estate market. The Arab group was founded in 1964 still as a water pump factory, grew at a fast pace, diversified, and loomed large after entering the civil construction sector during Dubai’s urbanization boom.

In Brazil, the investment in Corinthians is part of an aggressive expansion and internationalization strategy of Grupo Taunsa, which intends to invest R$ 5.7 billion by 2028. If carried out, this growth would make the company the national leader in storage and one of the three Brazil’s largest soy exporters.

Taunsa’s contract with Corinthians runs from January 2022 to December 2023 and provides for the participation of the new sponsor in the club’s content, physical and digital properties, in addition to activations to be announced shortly. The values ​​are kept confidential, but the club intends to direct the money from the new agreement to hire a new striker, a priority for the board for next season. The club is also looking for a defender, and makes rounds through a left-back and a right-back.

The sponsor’s website is down today (15) due to the amount of accesses after the partnership with Corinthians was made official. The ad took a long time to come out and only happened after a video of Paulinho was leaked on top of a tractor, the creation of a public profile on social media about the sponsorship, and the news of the hiring was published on Folha de S. Paulo this morning.