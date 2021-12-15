WHO Task Force Investigates Mysterious Disease That Killed 89 People

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on WHO Task Force Investigates Mysterious Disease That Killed 89 People 6 Views

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a rapid-response task force to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious disease that has been spreading rapidly through the city of Fangak and has left at least 89 dead.

Health officials in South Sudan notified the organization after local scientists were unable to identify the reason for the deaths.

The region was recently hit by severe flooding, which may be behind the causes.

Samples were taken to help identify the disease, but preliminary tests have already ruled out the possibility of deaths from cholera.

mysterious disease

Credit: Janiecbros/istockWHO investigates mysterious disease that killed at least 89 people in South Sudan

floods

This is the third consecutive year that South Sudan has suffered from flooding. According to the international press, the flood hinders the population’s access to food and has caused severe malnutrition among children.

According to the international charity Médecins Sans Frontières, the number of hospitalized children has doubled since the floods began.

Southern Sudan

Credit: Vlad_karavaev/istockFloods aggravated the situation of the population in the north of the country

In addition, oil from the fields in the region has contaminated the waters, which has caused the death of animals.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said the floods in the region are the result of climate change.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

South Korea’s dairy giant apologizes for advertising with women as cows

4 hours ago Credit, Seoul Milk Photo caption, Seoul Milk deleted the ad video posted …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved