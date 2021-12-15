Whoo, coronavirus! Doctors give tips for holding safe get-togethers

in addition to the summer and rest days, the end of the year holidays are marked by meetings and reunions with family and friends. However, as in the last year, the concern with Covid-19 it is still on the rise and interfering with the schedule. “Potentially there will be an increase in contamination now at the end of the year festivities, due to the crowding and interpersonal contact — without proper care — which can facilitate eventual transmission”, warns Alexandre Pinto, pulmonologist of the Hospital São Lucas Copacabana.

To reduce the risk of disease and carry out safe get-togethers, specialists indicate essential preventive measures for this time of year; check out below:

+ The main summer diseases and how to prevent them

+ Specialist warns about the risks of skin cancer this summer and how to prevent the disease

Don’t get carried away by the excitement

It is exciting to get out of the rut and find loved ones, but this animation should not neglect the care required by the pandemic moment.

“The first recommendation is: whoever has any symptoms should not go. Remembering that, apart from Covid-19, we are in the middle of a Influenza A epidemic [no Rio de Janeiro]. Therefore, anyone with any symptoms of flu should not go to social gatherings, especially in closed places, as there is an even greater risk of infecting other people”, highlights Alberto Chebabo, infectious disease by Sérgio Franco/Dasa.

Another important factor is to make sure all guests are vaccinated against new coronavirus, preferably with three doses — for those who are already recommended — or, at least, with two doses of immunizing.

The specialist still recommends carrying out the RT-PCR test — 48 hours before the encounter — or an antigen test on the day, for added safety. “Of course, a negative test does not completely rule out the possibility that a person is infected, as he may be in the incubation period or have recently become infected,” he explains.

Even with all these measures, the infectologist still highlights other common actions that must be followed together during the meetings, such as:

• If possible, perform quarantine for at least five days;

• Opt for meetings in open places;

• Keep the rooms ventilated, with windows open for air circulation;

• Use a mask whenever possible and avoid approaching people from the risk group without a mask;

• Properly sanitize hands when arriving in the environment and use alcohol gel — which must always be available on site.

Specific preventive measures for each type of get-together

The pulmonologist Alexandre Pinto reinforces the specific preventive measures for each type of fraternization common at this time.

family parties

According to the expert, family meetings do not reduce the risk of being infected by the virus, as these parties usually have people who live together and may not know if they are infected.

“My recommendation is that they are all vaccinated and that they routinely wear a mask. Also, be asymptomatic. It is worth remembering that these recommendations reduce the chance of contamination, but they do not mean that it will disappear”.

corporate get togethers

Control is even more difficult at larger parties like corporate get-togethers. The doctor’s recommendation is that it be done in an open place, following all preventive measures. “The goal is to minimize interpersonal contact. It is necessary to maintain distance, use a mask and keep the vaccination up to date, for additional protection”, he emphasizes.

Trips

Care must prevail during the trips. Pinto reinforces that some countries are requiring molecular testing to enter the territory, while some airlines have increased the spacing of seats on aircraft, in addition to the mandatory use of the mask throughout the entire route and vaccination schedule complete.

“THE quarantine varies from country to country. It is always determined on arrival at the destination, never before. This is because, even if the person did the test and was negative, and is without symptoms, there is a time for the virus to incubate”, concludes the pulmonologist.

It is noteworthy that care is essential at any time of year. Only performing the preventive measures daily it is possible to alleviate the risk of spreading the virus.

