why is roxinho worth more? – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

In May 2013, Nubank was founded with a bold proposal. The idea was to turn processes that until then had been bureaucratized in traditional banks into one-click procedures. No revolving door, queues, complex extracts and trying to deliver a fully digital and satisfying user experience, which was what made the company different.

The first product, a credit card with no annual fee and 100% application-controlled, already represented a huge leap in practicality. Since then, fintech’s basket of possibilities has increased substantially as it participates in new rounds of investments.

Now, Nu customers have a completely free account that yields 100% of the CDI, credit and debit card, payment of bank slips, loan valuation made automatically, in addition to the possibility of making investments after purchasing the Easynvest brokerage. Importantly, the digital bank expanded its operations to Mexico, in 2019, and Colombia, in 2020.

Apart from the facilities, the marketing of ‘roxinho’ continues to win over young people especially. The company, which has the singer Anitta among its advisers, reached 40 million users in June 2021.

The most valuable, no profit?

Even with the strengths, Nubank Brasil reported net income for the first time in the 1st half of this year, when it achieved a positive result of R$ 76 million (last result disclosed). Non-profit Fintechs aren’t exactly uncommon, as many of them have aggressive growth and capital reinvestment strategies.

Still, the situation raises some suspicion, especially when this profit comes shortly before the IPO (initial stock offering). One of the well-known disadvantages of investing in IPOs is that many companies ‘dress up’ before going public.

Last week, the digital bank went public on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and debuted on the market worth US$ 41.5 billion, more than the centenary Itau Unibanco, which earned R$ 6.8 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021, and all other financial institutions in Latin America.

“The company is still not profiting. While they said this is strategically, it’s hard to know to what extent non-profitability is actually a strategy. And to what extent is it to extend the results, that is, to play forward, to start monetizing this gigantic customer base”, explains Danielle Lopes, analyst at Nord Research.

In fact, with this valuation, the ‘ex-startup’, created just eight years ago, became the third most valuable company in Brazil, only behind Petrobras and Vale, according to data from Economatica. In the initial offering, Nubank shares in the US (NU) were priced at $9. At the same time, the shares’ BDRs were listed on the B3 (NUBR33).

Having such a high market valuation means investors expect strong growth from the company in the coming years. In the view of Lopes, from Nord, it is risky to pay so early for an expansion that it is still uncertain.

“They would have to grow at least 208 times to live up to the average profit on the Ibovespa that we have today. Given the challenge they face, it still doesn’t make much sense to me. The valuation should have gone a little slower”, he explains.

This is also the view of João Daronco, an analyst at Suno Research. For the specialist, whether it makes sense for Nubank to be worth more than Itaú or not is the question of ‘one million dollars’. Nubank, in fact, is an innovative company with great potential. The doubt comes into the price level at which the bank was launched on the market and whether the high expectations surrounding this price will be fulfilled.

“I won’t have the arrogance to say yes or no. However, I see that at current prices the investment in Itaú is “easier” to pay given its execution than that of Nubank”, says Daronco. “I think Nubank’s board will have big challenges ahead for this price to make sense. Is it possible that they can? Yes. Is it likely that they will? I’m not so sure.”

In their favor, ‘banks’, such as Itau, have a robust credit portfolio (which is the great business of traditional banks), solidity and high profitability. But they lose when it comes to adapting quickly to changes and new technologies, in addition to having very bureaucratic processes.

Between strengths and weaknesses, the fact is that traditional institutions continue to deliver strong results and would be trading at an attractive PL (price/profit) of less than 10 times. According to Mario Goulart, an analyst at O2Research, it is ‘surrealistic’ to accept such a stretched valuation in relation to Nubank.

“Out of reality. Itaú Unibanco is 100 years old, with a consolidated client portfolio. Nubank is a cheap bank for those outside the banking system, they are customers with low tickets. Perhaps the digital banks force a little the income of individuals from the banks, which are minority income within these institutions”, says Goulart.

According to the O2 analyst, the risk is that there will be a major correction in the market value of Nubank, if the expected strong growth does not materialize. “Then these tragedies happen, as happened with Magazine Luiza, which had a price/profit of 130 times and shares fell 77.23% in the year. It gives an initial boost, but in recent trading sessions Nubank’s shares have had a heavy drop.”

In fact, until the close of last Tuesday (14), the shares of Nubank (NU) were quoted at US$ 9.92, after falling 8.23% throughout the day. On Monday (13), the drop was 8.78%. The sequence of devaluations comes after a very positive debut, in which the shares, priced at US$ 9 in the IPO, rose 30% in the first trading session.

Not everything is net profit

On the other hand, not everything is net profit or financial result. Today, considered the largest digital bank in the world, Nubank can be a disruptive case in the financial segment. Therefore, the way to evaluate the company must be different.

“As much as it isn’t delivering a profit now, that doesn’t mean it won’t make a profit down the road and that it shouldn’t be worth what it’s worth today. Digital banks come with a different proposal than traditional ones, so they don’t charge fees. While they do not have a very large market share, they cannot deliver a large profit”, says Leo Monteiro, Research Analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

The investment thesis of digital banks is different and is based on the ability to gain clients, on growth. And it was the confidence in this aspect that made Catarina Capital enter the ‘roxinho’ IPO. The house expects the company to have an aggressive profitability, above that of the main Nasdaq companies in the long term, of at least 30% to 35% a year.

Thiago Lobão, founder and CEO of Catarina Capital, explains that comparing Nubank with Itaú is not reasonable, since despite being in the financial sector, the business models are quite different.

“Nubank is in a class of companies called ‘neobank’, the new digital native banks. In practice, you are talking about a bank that has minimal personal interface throughout the entire consumption cycle of financial products. You hire, access, use, monetize, without any type of human contact. And this is not just an app that allows it, it has all the IT development to make this possible”, says Lobão.

Nubank’s data architecture and technology is a great differentiator, which in the future may allow growth to continue to expand. Unlike ‘banks’, which still have technological bottlenecks. In addition, the digital bank aims to have a global scale.

“The neobanks are already super prepared to deal with digital from the beginning”, explains Lobão. “The big foreign technology investor is not interested in comparing Nubank with Itaú, which is a big bank, but local. He’s interested in comparing Nubank with the big global digital banks that are booming. And in this comparison, Cristina Junqueira’s bank is undoubtedly the largest.”

Compared to native Chinese, American and European digital banks, the Brazilian digital bank would be well priced. “In Brazil, we are concerned with making comparisons with what we know. In traditional banks, profitability weighs heavily on stocks, but the growth (between banks and neobanks) is quite different. The share of Itaú, for example, has been at less than 3% in the last five years. If you take the investment rounds at Nubank, they were bigger and bigger”, explains Lobão.

This is also the vision of Bruno Madruga, partner and head of variable income at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “The financial market works above expectations, and much more than generating profit, Nubank managed to reach a very large amount of CPFs in a short time. In addition, the company’s CEO wants to transform Nubank into a global bank, which made investors more attractive when I went public”, he says. “By the way, no one goes around saying that they have an Itaú or Banco do Brasil account, but that happens to those who have an account at Nubank.”

On the date of publication of the report, Nubank was in a period of silence.

