Why is Verstappen’s title not a prediction for the 2022 Formula 1 season? – Sports

The victory, in the last lap, won by Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi GP he left the emotion of the motorsport fan at the surface and with a taste of “I want more”. Despite the controversial decision that involved the final race of the 2021 season, there is no doubt that the Formula 1 it needs more epic duels and less easy, smooth conquests.

The performance of Max Verstappen, with Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes, in the current season is no guarantee that 2022 will bring spectators new battles with the two occupying the main roles. The changes in regulation – which will make the cars look completely different, favoring chases and overtakings – bring more doubts than certainties.

With each significant transformation in Formula 1 a new team emerges to dominate the piece. In 2010, Red Bull took the lead among the teams and made the German Sebastian Vettel four-time world champion. In 2014, the category started to adopt hybrid engines, and Mercedes – which had entered as a team in F-1 four years earlier – became hegemonic and ranked seven driver’s titles (2014 to 2020) and eight manufacturers’ titles (2014 to 2021 ).

Ferrari and McLaren are traditional teams with strong supporters spread throughout all the countries where the Formula 1 circus travels. In recent years, however, sequential crises have knocked at the door in Maranello and Woking. During this period, the team that took Ayrton Senna to the top of the world changed three times of engine supplier, made partnerships with Honda and Renault, but it was with Mercedes that it rediscovered a reasonable performance.

While McLaren hasn’t won titles since 2008 – when Lewis Hamilton won his first trophy – Ferrari has been fasting a little longer, at 14 years. The last champion with the team was Kimi Raikkonen, who retired last weekend. Since then, it has hit the crossbar a few times and has had its worst year in 2020, when it ranked 6th in the constructors’ world. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, in addition to the changes in regulation, are the hopes of returning the Italians to the fight for the title. McLaren bets on the repetition of the charismatic duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine, Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo see in the experience of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas, respectively, the best choice to travel an unknown, uncertain path that often promotes heroes and surprises at random. Williams and Haas follow other parameters and will have young drivers in their cockpits. And why not bet on AlphaTauri? The team finished on a high with Gasly and Tsunoda and showed, on other occasions, that it can surpass the Red Bull matrix.

Another situation that makes the 2022 season unpredictable is the return of the circus to its default calendar. Circuits that were absent during the pandemic period return next year. Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan will receive the biggest category in world motorsport, which will also feature the new GP in Miami, in the United States, which is scheduled to take place on May 8th.

The first stop for Formula 1 in 2022 is in Bahrain, on March 20th. A week later, he revisits Saudi Arabia and the fast-paced Jeddah circuit, which is expected to undergo changes following criticisms about its safety and the lack of escape areas. After the Homeric battles between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton this year, the bar for track disputes has risen. Liberty Media, which runs the category, knows this and depends on repeating success in 2022 to attract new fans, investors, automakers and engine suppliers.