With a rout on the way, Atlético-MG approaches the national double to repeat the feat of its greatest rival | athletic-mg

Being champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, in the same year, is for few. In fact, only Cruzeiro achieved such a feat in national football. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Atlético-MG starts the return of the knockout final to try to match the 2003 feat by their biggest rival. It’s the chance to crown the biggest year in the club’s history.
The Rooster killed the nearly 50-year fast without the title of Brasileirão. It celebrated the cup 10 days ago, and it was with the “knife in the teeth” in front of Athletico-PR, after days and party events. He won at Mineirão 4-0 and put one hand on the cup to make the national double: winning the League and the Cup in the same year.
18 years ago, Fox of Alex and Luxembourg won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil. He placed the so-called “Triple Crown” on the shield. Traditionally in football, the crown is won with a continental title, however. Galo was in the semifinals of the Libertadores, eliminated undefeated. And he went to get the Brazilian with the second biggest campaign in the history of running points.
Atlético in a photo posed for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in the first game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
In the 32 years in which the Copa do Brasil was present at the same time as the Brazilian (since 1989), for five years a club hit the bar to try for a double. Cruzeiro was the first, in 1998. He was runner-up in both trophies, with Levir Culpi on the bench. Afterwards, Raposa would win the Brazilian in 2014 and lost precisely to Galo in the Brazil Cup decision.
Between one “almost” and another, Corinthians was runner-up at the Brazilian Championship in 2002, when they won the Copa do Brasil at the end of the first half. In 2009, Internacional was runner-up twice, for Corinthians in the knockout round, and for Flamengo in the straight points. Then, it was the turn of Vasco da Gama (director Rodrigo Caetano, now at Galo) to win the 2011 Copa do Brasil, but to be second in the consecutive points of the same year.
2021 is already an immortal year in the history of Atlético. And it can stand alone at the top. Galo took the Brazilian, was a Libertadores semifinalist (best in the group stage) and is in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In 2013, it won the continent, but was eighth of the running points. In 2014, he won the knockout, but was fifth.
Brazilian national champions
|YEAR
|Brazilian (champion)
|Brazilian (vice)
|Brazil Cup (champion)
|Brazil Cup (vice)
|1989
|Vasco
|São Paulo
|Guild
|sport
|nineteen ninety
|Corinthians
|São Paulo
|Flamengo
|Goias
|1991
|São Paulo
|Bragantino
|Criciuma
|Guild
|1992
|Flamengo
|Botafogo
|International
|Fluminense
|1993
|palm trees
|Victory
|cruise
|Guild
|1994
|palm trees
|Corinthians
|Guild
|Ceará
|1995
|Botafogo
|saints
|Corinthians
|Guild
|1996
|Guild
|Portuguese
|cruise
|palm trees
|1997
|Vasco
|palm trees
|Guild
|Flamengo
|1998
|Corinthians
|cruise
|palm trees
|cruise
|1999
|Corinthians
|Athletic
|Youth
|Botafogo
|2000
|Vasco
|Sao Caetano
|cruise
|São Paulo
|2001
|athletic
|Sao Caetano
|Guild
|Corinthians
|2002
|saints
|Corinthians
|Corinthians
|brazilian
|2003
|cruise
|saints
|cruise
|Flamengo
|2004
|saints
|athletic
|Saint Andrew
|Flamengo
|2005
|Corinthians
|International
|Paulista
|Fluminense
|2006
|São Paulo
|International
|Flamengo
|Vasco da Gama
|2007
|São Paulo
|saints
|Fluminense
|Figueirense
|2008
|São Paulo
|Guild
|sport
|Corinthians
|2009
|Flamengo
|International
|Corinthians
|International
|2010
|Fluminense
|cruise
|saints
|Victory
|2011
|Corinthians
|Vasco da Gama
|Vasco da Gama
|Coritiba
|2012
|Fluminense
|Athletic
|palm trees
|Coritiba
|2013
|cruise
|Guild
|Flamengo
|athletic
|2014
|cruise
|São Paulo
|Athletic
|cruise
|2015
|Corinthians
|Athletic
|palm trees
|saints
|2016
|palm trees
|saints
|Guild
|Athletic
|2017
|Corinthians
|palm trees
|cruise
|Flamengo
|2018
|palm trees
|Flamengo
|cruise
|Corinthians
|2019
|Flamengo
|saints
|athletic
|International
|2020
|Flamengo
|International
|palm trees
|Guild
|2021
|Athletic
|Flamengo
|Athletic or Athletic
|Athletic or Athletic
*In 1967, Palmeiras were national champions twice, winning the Taça Brasil and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament, unified by the CBF as Brazilian championships. In the article, the survey only considers the years of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Nationals.