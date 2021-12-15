With a rout on the way, Atlético-MG approaches the national double to repeat the feat of its greatest rival | athletic-mg

Being champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, in the same year, is for few. In fact, only Cruzeiro achieved such a feat in national football. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Atlético-MG starts the return of the knockout final to try to match the 2003 feat by their biggest rival. It’s the chance to crown the biggest year in the club’s history.

The Rooster killed the nearly 50-year fast without the title of Brasileirão. It celebrated the cup 10 days ago, and it was with the “knife in the teeth” in front of Athletico-PR, after days and party events. He won at Mineirão 4-0 and put one hand on the cup to make the national double: winning the League and the Cup in the same year.

18 years ago, Fox of Alex and Luxembourg won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil. He placed the so-called “Triple Crown” on the shield. Traditionally in football, the crown is won with a continental title, however. Galo was in the semifinals of the Libertadores, eliminated undefeated. And he went to get the Brazilian with the second biggest campaign in the history of running points.

Atlético in a photo posed for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in the first game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the 32 years in which the Copa do Brasil was present at the same time as the Brazilian (since 1989), for five years a club hit the bar to try for a double. Cruzeiro was the first, in 1998. He was runner-up in both trophies, with Levir Culpi on the bench. Afterwards, Raposa would win the Brazilian in 2014 and lost precisely to Galo in the Brazil Cup decision.

Between one “almost” and another, Corinthians was runner-up at the Brazilian Championship in 2002, when they won the Copa do Brasil at the end of the first half. In 2009, Internacional was runner-up twice, for Corinthians in the knockout round, and for Flamengo in the straight points. Then, it was the turn of Vasco da Gama (director Rodrigo Caetano, now at Galo) to win the 2011 Copa do Brasil, but to be second in the consecutive points of the same year.

2021 is already an immortal year in the history of Atlético. And it can stand alone at the top. Galo took the Brazilian, was a Libertadores semifinalist (best in the group stage) and is in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In 2013, it won the continent, but was eighth of the running points. In 2014, he won the knockout, but was fifth.

Brazilian national champions

YEARBrazilian (champion)Brazilian (vice)Brazil Cup (champion)Brazil Cup (vice)
1989VascoSão PauloGuildsport
nineteen ninetyCorinthiansSão PauloFlamengoGoias
1991São PauloBragantinoCriciumaGuild
1992FlamengoBotafogoInternationalFluminense
1993palm treesVictorycruiseGuild
1994palm treesCorinthiansGuildCeará
1995BotafogosaintsCorinthiansGuild
1996GuildPortuguesecruisepalm trees
1997Vascopalm treesGuildFlamengo
1998Corinthianscruisepalm treescruise
1999CorinthiansAthleticYouthBotafogo
2000VascoSao CaetanocruiseSão Paulo
2001athleticSao CaetanoGuildCorinthians
2002saintsCorinthiansCorinthiansbrazilian
2003cruisesaintscruiseFlamengo
2004saintsathleticSaint AndrewFlamengo
2005CorinthiansInternationalPaulistaFluminense
2006São PauloInternationalFlamengoVasco da Gama
2007São PaulosaintsFluminenseFigueirense
2008São PauloGuildsportCorinthians
2009FlamengoInternationalCorinthiansInternational
2010FluminensecruisesaintsVictory
2011CorinthiansVasco da GamaVasco da GamaCoritiba
2012FluminenseAthleticpalm treesCoritiba
2013cruiseGuildFlamengoathletic
2014cruiseSão PauloAthleticcruise
2015CorinthiansAthleticpalm treessaints
2016palm treessaintsGuildAthletic
2017Corinthianspalm treescruiseFlamengo
2018palm treesFlamengocruiseCorinthians
2019FlamengosaintsathleticInternational
2020FlamengoInternationalpalm treesGuild
2021AthleticFlamengoAthletic or AthleticAthletic or Athletic

*In 1967, Palmeiras were national champions twice, winning the Taça Brasil and the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament, unified by the CBF as Brazilian championships. In the article, the survey only considers the years of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Nationals.

