Being champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, in the same year, is for few. In fact, only Cruzeiro achieved such a feat in national football. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Atlético-MG starts the return of the knockout final to try to match the 2003 feat by their biggest rival. It’s the chance to crown the biggest year in the club’s history.

The Rooster killed the nearly 50-year fast without the title of Brasileirão. It celebrated the cup 10 days ago, and it was with the “knife in the teeth” in front of Athletico-PR, after days and party events. He won at Mineirão 4-0 and put one hand on the cup to make the national double: winning the League and the Cup in the same year.

18 years ago, Fox of Alex and Luxembourg won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil. He placed the so-called “Triple Crown” on the shield. Traditionally in football, the crown is won with a continental title, however. Galo was in the semifinals of the Libertadores, eliminated undefeated. And he went to get the Brazilian with the second biggest campaign in the history of running points.

1 of 2 Atlético in a photo posed for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in the first game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético in a photo posed for the final of the Copa do Brasil, in the first game — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the 32 years in which the Copa do Brasil was present at the same time as the Brazilian (since 1989), for five years a club hit the bar to try for a double. Cruzeiro was the first, in 1998. He was runner-up in both trophies, with Levir Culpi on the bench. Afterwards, Raposa would win the Brazilian in 2014 and lost precisely to Galo in the Brazil Cup decision.

Between one “almost” and another, Corinthians was runner-up at the Brazilian Championship in 2002, when they won the Copa do Brasil at the end of the first half. In 2009, Internacional was runner-up twice, for Corinthians in the knockout round, and for Flamengo in the straight points. Then, it was the turn of Vasco da Gama (director Rodrigo Caetano, now at Galo) to win the 2011 Copa do Brasil, but to be second in the consecutive points of the same year.

2021 is already an immortal year in the history of Atlético. And it can stand alone at the top. Galo took the Brazilian, was a Libertadores semifinalist (best in the group stage) and is in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In 2013, it won the continent, but was eighth of the running points. In 2014, he won the knockout, but was fifth.

Brazilian national champions YEAR Brazilian (champion) Brazilian (vice) Brazil Cup (champion) Brazil Cup (vice) 1989 Vasco São Paulo Guild sport nineteen ninety Corinthians São Paulo Flamengo Goias 1991 São Paulo Bragantino Criciuma Guild 1992 Flamengo Botafogo International Fluminense 1993 palm trees Victory cruise Guild 1994 palm trees Corinthians Guild Ceará 1995 Botafogo saints Corinthians Guild 1996 Guild Portuguese cruise palm trees 1997 Vasco palm trees Guild Flamengo 1998 Corinthians cruise palm trees cruise 1999 Corinthians Athletic Youth Botafogo 2000 Vasco Sao Caetano cruise São Paulo 2001 athletic Sao Caetano Guild Corinthians 2002 saints Corinthians Corinthians brazilian 2003 cruise saints cruise Flamengo 2004 saints athletic Saint Andrew Flamengo 2005 Corinthians International Paulista Fluminense 2006 São Paulo International Flamengo Vasco da Gama 2007 São Paulo saints Fluminense Figueirense 2008 São Paulo Guild sport Corinthians 2009 Flamengo International Corinthians International 2010 Fluminense cruise saints Victory 2011 Corinthians Vasco da Gama Vasco da Gama Coritiba 2012 Fluminense Athletic palm trees Coritiba 2013 cruise Guild Flamengo athletic 2014 cruise São Paulo Athletic cruise 2015 Corinthians Athletic palm trees saints 2016 palm trees saints Guild Athletic 2017 Corinthians palm trees cruise Flamengo 2018 palm trees Flamengo cruise Corinthians 2019 Flamengo saints athletic International 2020 Flamengo International palm trees Guild 2021 Athletic Flamengo Athletic or Athletic Athletic or Athletic