With an eye on the Serie A 2022 dispute, Goiás seeks reinforcement from Corinthians’ defender

Defender was featured on the CRB and was the owner of the club from Alagoas since he was presented in July

Goiás may be very close to announcing its first reinforcement to compete in the 2022 season and especially in Serie A next year. The first name to be released may be defender Caetano, who belongs to Corinthians, but was loaned to the CRB. At the club from Alagoas, Caetano played 37 games, 33 of which were in the B Series of Brasileirão. And according to reporter Emerson Júnior, the player returns to Alvinegro São Paulo who will lend him again.

In an interview with GE/AL, CRB president Mario Marroquim informed that Caetano would be leaving the club and that, this time, he would be loaned to a Serie A club, which would guarantee a good salary to the defender. “(O Caetano) It doesn’t stay. He will be loaned out to a Serie A team at a salary that would be, I might say, immoral for the CRB. I’m happy for him, a very good athlete, a very disciplined player. I wish him success in his life.”, commented Mário Marroquim.

Caetano is a left-handed defender, only 22 years old, who drew attention with his performance at CRB. The club from Alagoas still thought about keeping it, but values ​​would have been too high. It is worth noting that the defender has been a starter since June, when he introduced himself to the club. Caetano passed by Vasco and Botafogo’s base before arriving at Corinthians. After becoming a professional at Alvinegro Paulista, he was also loaned to Oeste, Coritiba and São Caetano.

According to GE, Esmeraldino has advanced negotiations with Corinthians for the player. It is worth remembering that, after gaining access and guaranteeing the return to the elite of Brazilian football, Esmeraldino has yet to announce any reinforcements for the next season. Among those who are already at the club, those who have already guaranteed their permanence at Serrinha were Fellipe Basto, who renewed his relationship with Goiás, and Caio Vinícius, who should enter into an agreement for renewal in the coming days.

In the opposite direction, some highlights of this year’s campaign, who even played an important role in gaining access, ended up leaving the club, including Alef Manga, Reynaldo, David Duarte and Rezende, who have already broken up with the Goiás team.