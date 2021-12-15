With Palmeiras in the dispute, São Paulo sends proposal to have Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa | São Paulo

São Paulo sent a proposal to have striker Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, England, on a one-year loan.

The athlete’s staff tries to release the 25-year-old player with Club Brugge, from Belgium. He has been on loan to the team since the start of this season, which has completed six games and hasn’t scored a goal.

Initially, the proposal is that Wesley Moraes arrives free of charge, with the salary being paid mostly by Aston Villa, leaving the Brazilian club with a small portion of the salaries.

São Paulo has competition from Palmeiras, who are also interested in the athlete.

Wesley Moraes is linked to Aston Villa — Photo: Helena Rebello

With spells in football in Slovakia and Belgium, the striker was the most expensive signing in the history of Aston Villa in 2019, when the English paid 25 million euros to Club Brugge.

After a good start in England, with the right to be called up by coach Tite for the Brazilian team’s friendlies against Argentina and South Korea, in October 2019, he became embezzled because of a knee injury suffered in January 2020.

Since his recovery, he has played only four times for Aston Villa, who opted for a loan to Club Brugge to give the striker the opportunity to play more minutes.

